Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 5/15/17

Recognition of Kevin Orr for retirement from the police department

An ordinance granting a special-use permit to L.L. Investment LLC for purposes of constructing, maintaining and operating a vehicle fueling station at 1320 W. Cape Rock Drive

An ordinance rezoning property at 550 N. Silver Springs Road from C-2, highway commercial, to R-4, medium-density multifamily residential

An ordinance establishing stop signs at the intersections along Camel Back Road, Randol Drive, Sapphire Lane and Cheetah Lane

An ordinance approving the record plat of a minor subdivision of Lot B of Cape West Crossings -- Phase II Amended

A resolution to execute Amendment No. 2 to the memorandum of agreement with Southeast Missouri State University for improvements to Capaha Field

A resolution to execute an agreement with ASA Asphalt Inc. for the construction of the Cape LaCroix Trail Widening Project

A resolution to execute a license and indemnity agreement with First Church of the Nazarene of Cape Girardeau to install a sign in the right of way of Independence Street, adjacent to property at 2601 Independence St.

A resolution to execute an agricultural-lease agreement with MJB Farms LLC at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport

A resolution to execute a release of lien for property at 414 S. West End Blvd., under the Federal Home Loan Bank Grant Program

A resolution to execute an agreement with KLG Engineering LLC for design services for the Independence Sidewalks Project

A resolution to execute an agreement with Apex Paving Co. for the 2017 Asphalt Overlay Program

A resolution to execute an agreement with Pepsi MidAmerica Corp. to provide exclusive beverage and vending machine snacks at the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex

A resolution to accept and administer the 2016 Assistance to Firefighters Grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Homeland Security