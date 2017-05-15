Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 5/15/17

Cape Girardeau City Council agenda
City hall
401 Independence St.
Study session, 5 p.m. today
Items for discussion
- Planning and Zoning Commission report
- Humane Society of Southeast Missouri presentation
- May 2017 flood update
Regular session, 7 p.m.
Presentations
- National Historic Preservation Month proclamation
- Public Works Week proclamation
- Recognition of Kevin Orr for retirement from the police department
Consent agenda
- An ordinance granting a special-use permit to L.L. Investment LLC for purposes of constructing, maintaining and operating a vehicle fueling station at 1320 W. Cape Rock Drive
- An ordinance rezoning property at 550 N. Silver Springs Road from C-2, highway commercial, to R-4, medium-density multifamily residential
- An ordinance establishing stop signs at the intersections along Camel Back Road, Randol Drive, Sapphire Lane and Cheetah Lane
- An ordinance approving the record plat of a minor subdivision of Lot B of Cape West Crossings -- Phase II Amended
- A resolution to execute Amendment No. 2 to the memorandum of agreement with Southeast Missouri State University for improvements to Capaha Field
- A resolution to execute an agreement with ASA Asphalt Inc. for the construction of the Cape LaCroix Trail Widening Project
- A resolution to execute a license and indemnity agreement with First Church of the Nazarene of Cape Girardeau to install a sign in the right of way of Independence Street, adjacent to property at 2601 Independence St.
- A resolution to execute an agricultural-lease agreement with MJB Farms LLC at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport
- A resolution to execute a release of lien for property at 414 S. West End Blvd., under the Federal Home Loan Bank Grant Program
- A resolution to execute an agreement with KLG Engineering LLC for design services for the Independence Sidewalks Project
- A resolution to execute an agreement with Apex Paving Co. for the 2017 Asphalt Overlay Program
- A resolution to execute an agreement with Pepsi MidAmerica Corp. to provide exclusive beverage and vending machine snacks at the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex
- A resolution to accept and administer the 2016 Assistance to Firefighters Grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Homeland Security
- Acceptance of water improvements to serve the Dollar Tree at 207 S. Kingshighway
New ordinances
- An ordinance accepting a temporary construction easement and a perpetual nonexclusive easement for ingress and egress for the police station project
- An ordinance establishing a stop sign on Spruce Street at its intersection with Boxwood Drive
Appointments
- Appointments to the parks and recreation advisory board
Pertinent address:
401 Independence St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.