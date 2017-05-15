All sections
NewsMay 15, 2017

Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 5/15/17

Cape Girardeau City Council agenda City hall 401 Independence St. Study session, 5 p.m. today Items for discussion n Planning and Zoning Commission report n Humane Society of Southeast Missouri presentation n May 2017 flood update Regular session, 7 p.m...

Cape Girardeau City Council agenda

City hall

401 Independence St.

Study session, 5 p.m. today

Items for discussion

  • Planning and Zoning Commission report
  • Humane Society of Southeast Missouri presentation
  • May 2017 flood update

Regular session, 7 p.m.

Presentations

  • National Historic Preservation Month proclamation
  • Public Works Week proclamation
  • Recognition of Kevin Orr for retirement from the police department

Consent agenda

  • An ordinance granting a special-use permit to L.L. Investment LLC for purposes of constructing, maintaining and operating a vehicle fueling station at 1320 W. Cape Rock Drive
  • An ordinance rezoning property at 550 N. Silver Springs Road from C-2, highway commercial, to R-4, medium-density multifamily residential
  • An ordinance establishing stop signs at the intersections along Camel Back Road, Randol Drive, Sapphire Lane and Cheetah Lane
  • An ordinance approving the record plat of a minor subdivision of Lot B of Cape West Crossings -- Phase II Amended
  • A resolution to execute Amendment No. 2 to the memorandum of agreement with Southeast Missouri State University for improvements to Capaha Field
  • A resolution to execute an agreement with ASA Asphalt Inc. for the construction of the Cape LaCroix Trail Widening Project
  • A resolution to execute a license and indemnity agreement with First Church of the Nazarene of Cape Girardeau to install a sign in the right of way of Independence Street, adjacent to property at 2601 Independence St.
  • A resolution to execute an agricultural-lease agreement with MJB Farms LLC at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport
  • A resolution to execute a release of lien for property at 414 S. West End Blvd., under the Federal Home Loan Bank Grant Program
  • A resolution to execute an agreement with KLG Engineering LLC for design services for the Independence Sidewalks Project
  • A resolution to execute an agreement with Apex Paving Co. for the 2017 Asphalt Overlay Program
  • A resolution to execute an agreement with Pepsi MidAmerica Corp. to provide exclusive beverage and vending machine snacks at the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex
  • A resolution to accept and administer the 2016 Assistance to Firefighters Grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Homeland Security
  • Acceptance of water improvements to serve the Dollar Tree at 207 S. Kingshighway

New ordinances

  • An ordinance accepting a temporary construction easement and a perpetual nonexclusive easement for ingress and egress for the police station project
  • An ordinance establishing a stop sign on Spruce Street at its intersection with Boxwood Drive

Appointments

  • Appointments to the parks and recreation advisory board

Pertinent address:

401 Independence St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Local News

