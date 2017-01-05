Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 5/1/17

Public hearings

A public hearing to consider a request to rezone property at 550 N. Silver Springs Road from C-2 (highway commercial) to R-4 (medium-density multifamily residential)

A public hearing to consider a request for a special-use permit for a vehicle fueling station at 1320 W. Cape Rock Drive

Consent agenda

An ordinance accepting a permanent sanitary-sewer easement from South K Inc. for the Dollar Tree project at 201 S. Kingshighway

An ordinance amending city code by establishing the speed limit along and in the Independence Street, Gordonville Road and East Rodney Drive roundabout

An ordinance amending city code by repealing stop signs at the intersections of Independence Street, Gordonville Road and East Rodney Drive

An ordinance amending city code by establishing yield signs at the Independence Street, Gordonville Road and East Rodney Drive roundabout

An ordinance amending city code by establishing a one-way street in the Independence Street, Gordonville Road, and East Rodney Drive roundabout

An ordinance amending city code by amending two-hour parking along a portion of Fountain Street

An ordinance rezoning property at 201, 205, 207, 209, 211, 213 and 215 S. Kingshighway from C-2 (highway commercial) to PD (planned development), and approving the preliminary development plan for a proposed commercial development

A resolution to execute a subordination of grant agreement with First Missouri State Bank of Cape County for property at 921 Bloomfield St.

A resolution of support for Missouri House Bill 104 in the 99th Missouri General Assembly or any other legislation to repeal Missouri's prevailing-wage law