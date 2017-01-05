All sections
NewsMay 1, 2017

Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 5/1/17

Cape Girardeau City Council City hall 401 Independence St. Study session, 5 p.m. today Items for discussion n Beautiful Business Property of the Month presentation n Radio interoperability process Regular session, 7 p.m. Presentations n Local Government Week 2017 proclamation...

Cape Girardeau City Council

City hall

401 Independence St.

Study session, 5 p.m. today

Items for discussion

  • Beautiful Business Property of the Month presentation
  • Radio interoperability process

Regular session, 7 p.m.

Presentations

  • Local Government Week 2017 proclamation
Public hearings

  • A public hearing to consider a request for a special-use permit for a vehicle fueling station at 1320 W. Cape Rock Drive
  • A public hearing to consider a request to rezone property at 550 N. Silver Springs Road from C-2 (highway commercial) to R-4 (medium-density multifamily residential)

Consent agenda

  • An ordinance accepting a permanent sanitary-sewer easement from South K Inc. for the Dollar Tree project at 201 S. Kingshighway
  • An ordinance amending city code by establishing the speed limit along and in the Independence Street, Gordonville Road and East Rodney Drive roundabout
  • An ordinance amending city code by repealing stop signs at the intersections of Independence Street, Gordonville Road and East Rodney Drive
  • An ordinance amending city code by establishing yield signs at the Independence Street, Gordonville Road and East Rodney Drive roundabout
  • An ordinance amending city code by establishing a one-way street in the Independence Street, Gordonville Road, and East Rodney Drive roundabout
  • An ordinance amending city code by amending two-hour parking along a portion of Fountain Street
  • An ordinance rezoning property at 201, 205, 207, 209, 211, 213 and 215 S. Kingshighway from C-2 (highway commercial) to PD (planned development), and approving the preliminary development plan for a proposed commercial development
  • A resolution to execute a subordination of grant agreement with First Missouri State Bank of Cape County for property at 921 Bloomfield St.
  • A resolution of support for Missouri House Bill 104 in the 99th Missouri General Assembly or any other legislation to repeal Missouri's prevailing-wage law
  • Acceptance of sanitary-sewer improvements to serve the Dollar Tree store at 207 S. Kingshighway

Items removed from consent agenda

  • A resolution announcing selection of a proposal from Motorola Solutions for a P25 radio system; authorizing the city manager to enter into negotiations with Motorola Solutions for an agreement; and to present the agreement to the city council for approval contingent on obtaining a satisfactory agreement with the Missouri Department of Public Safety

New ordinances

  • An ordinance amending city code by establishing stop signs at the intersections along Camel Back Road, Randol Drive, Sapphire Lane and Cheetah Lane
  • An ordinance approving the record plat of a minor subdivision of Lot B of Cape West Crossings -- Phase II Amended
  • An ordinance granting a special-use permit to L.L. Investment LLC for purposes of constructing, maintaining and operating a vehicle fueling station at 1320 W. Cape Rock Drive
  • An ordinance rezoning property at 550 N. Silver Springs Road from C-2 (highway commercial) to R-4 (medium-density multifamily residential)

Other business

  • Consideration of a taxicab license application submitted by Isreal Geiger, d/b/a Favors
Local News

