All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsApril 4, 2020

Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 4/6/20

Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday City Hall 401 Independence St. Study session n No action will be taken during the study session Communications/reports n City Council staff Items for discussion n Agenda review Regular session Public hearings...

Cape Girardeau City Council

5 p.m. Monday City Hall

401 Independence St.

Study session

  • No action will be taken during the study session

Communications/reports

  • City Council staff

Items for discussion

  • Agenda review

Regular session

Public hearings

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Appearances regarding items listed on agenda

  • Items listed on agenda

Consent agenda

  • Approval of the March 16, 2020, city council regular session and closed session minutes.
  • Ordinance accepting Temporary Construction Easements from various property owners, for the West End Boulevard Project, from Rose Street to Bertling Street. Second and Third Readings.
  • Ordinance authorizing the mayor to execute a Quit Claim Deed to Todd Gloede for property located at 1926 Fox Hollow Drive. Second and Third Readings.
  • Ordinance vacating the city's interest in unproved Sandy Pond Alley and Kickball Alley right-of-way in the Walden Park Subdivision. Second and Third Readings.
  • Ordinance vacating the city's interest in an unimproved alley between 414 and 418 Independence Street. Second and Third Readings.
  • Ordinance amending Chapter 25 of the Code of Ordinances regarding various sections of the Development Code. Second and Third Readings.
  • Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute Supplemental Agreement No. 1 with Crawford, Murphy & Tilly, Inc., for design services for the Wildlife Perimeter Fence Project, at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Reading and Passage.
  • Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute a Performance Guarantee Agreement with JD Cape G, LLC, for V.A. Cape G. Subdivision. Reading and Passage.
  • Cancellation of the Special City Council Meeting set for April 10, 2020.

New ordinances

  • Ordinance accepting a Permanent Fiber Optics Easement from SEMO Legends, LLC, for 2070 North Sprigg Street. FirstReading.
  • Ordinance approving the record plat of The Meadows of Whispering Oaks -- Second. .
  • Ordinance approving the record plat of V.A. Cape G. Subdivision. First Reading.
  • Ordinance authorizing the Mayor to execute a Special Warranty Deed to Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri, for property located at 40 South Sprigg Street. First Reading.

Appointments

Other Business

Closed session

  • The council will hold a closed session to discuss legal actions and litigation, confidential communications with legal counsel, and property transactions, pursuant to RSMo Sections 610.021(1), and (2).

Advisory Board Minutes

  • Advisory Board minutes
Story Tags
Local News

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Ryan Essex appointed to Ward 5 Cape Council seat
NewsOct. 7
Ryan Essex appointed to Ward 5 Cape Council seat
Cape Girardeau's Rev. Linda Gastreich reflects on presidential invitation, legacy of Jimmy Carter
NewsOct. 7
Cape Girardeau's Rev. Linda Gastreich reflects on presidential invitation, legacy of Jimmy Carter
Former reporter Mark Bliss to hold book-signing benefit at historic theater venue
NewsOct. 7
Former reporter Mark Bliss to hold book-signing benefit at historic theater venue
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member
NewsOct. 6
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed in council agenda
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed in council agenda
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott County
NewsOct. 4
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott County
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
NewsOct. 4
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
NewsOct. 4
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy