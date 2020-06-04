Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 4/6/20

Cape Girardeau City Council
5 p.m. Monday City Hall
401 Independence St.
Study session
- No action will be taken during the study session
Communications/reports
Items for discussion
Regular session
Public hearings
Appearances regarding items listed on agenda
Consent agenda
- Approval of the March 16, 2020, city council regular session and closed session minutes.
- Ordinance accepting Temporary Construction Easements from various property owners, for the West End Boulevard Project, from Rose Street to Bertling Street. Second and Third Readings.
- Ordinance authorizing the mayor to execute a Quit Claim Deed to Todd Gloede for property located at 1926 Fox Hollow Drive. Second and Third Readings.
- Ordinance vacating the city's interest in unproved Sandy Pond Alley and Kickball Alley right-of-way in the Walden Park Subdivision. Second and Third Readings.
- Ordinance vacating the city's interest in an unimproved alley between 414 and 418 Independence Street. Second and Third Readings.
- Ordinance amending Chapter 25 of the Code of Ordinances regarding various sections of the Development Code. Second and Third Readings.
- Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute Supplemental Agreement No. 1 with Crawford, Murphy & Tilly, Inc., for design services for the Wildlife Perimeter Fence Project, at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Reading and Passage.
- Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute a Performance Guarantee Agreement with JD Cape G, LLC, for V.A. Cape G. Subdivision. Reading and Passage.
- Cancellation of the Special City Council Meeting set for April 10, 2020.
New ordinances
- Ordinance accepting a Permanent Fiber Optics Easement from SEMO Legends, LLC, for 2070 North Sprigg Street. FirstReading.
- Ordinance approving the record plat of The Meadows of Whispering Oaks -- Second. .
- Ordinance approving the record plat of V.A. Cape G. Subdivision. First Reading.
- Ordinance authorizing the Mayor to execute a Special Warranty Deed to Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri, for property located at 40 South Sprigg Street. First Reading.
Appointments
Other Business
Closed session
- The council will hold a closed session to discuss legal actions and litigation, confidential communications with legal counsel, and property transactions, pursuant to RSMo Sections 610.021(1), and (2).
Advisory Board Minutes