Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 4/6/20

Appearances regarding items listed on agenda

Consent agenda

Approval of the March 16, 2020, city council regular session and closed session minutes.

Ordinance accepting Temporary Construction Easements from various property owners, for the West End Boulevard Project, from Rose Street to Bertling Street. Second and Third Readings.

Ordinance authorizing the mayor to execute a Quit Claim Deed to Todd Gloede for property located at 1926 Fox Hollow Drive. Second and Third Readings.

Ordinance vacating the city's interest in unproved Sandy Pond Alley and Kickball Alley right-of-way in the Walden Park Subdivision. Second and Third Readings.

Ordinance vacating the city's interest in an unimproved alley between 414 and 418 Independence Street. Second and Third Readings.

Ordinance amending Chapter 25 of the Code of Ordinances regarding various sections of the Development Code. Second and Third Readings.

Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute Supplemental Agreement No. 1 with Crawford, Murphy & Tilly, Inc., for design services for the Wildlife Perimeter Fence Project, at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Reading and Passage.

Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute a Performance Guarantee Agreement with JD Cape G, LLC, for V.A. Cape G. Subdivision. Reading and Passage.