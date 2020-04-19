Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 4/19/20

Cape Girardeau City Council
5 p.m. Monday City Hall
401 Independence St.
Study session
- No action will be taken during the study session
Presentation
- Recognition of Cindy Redecker for retirement from the City of Cape Girardeau.
Communications/reports
Items for discussion
- Planning and Zoning Commission Report
- Appearances regarding items not listed on the agenda. This is an opportunity for the City Council to listen to comments regarding items not listed on the agenda. The Mayor may refer any matter brought up to the City Council to the City Manager if action is needed. Individuals who wish to make comments must first be recognized by the Mayor or Mayor Pro Tem. Each speaker is allowed 5 minutes. The timer will buzz at the end of the speaker's time.
- Agenda review
Regular session
Public hearings
- A public hearing to consider the proposed voluntary annexation of property located north of LaSalle Avenue and east of Baldwin Drive as requested by The Amendment and Restatement of the Ryland R. Meyr Voluntary Trust Agreement of December 29, 2006, and the proposed zoning of the same property as R-1, Single-Family Suburban Residential District.
Appearances regarding items listed on agenda
Consent agenda
- Approval of the April 6, 2020, City Council regular minutes.
- Ordinance accepting a Permanent Fiber Optics Easement from SEMO Legends, LLC, for 2070 North Sprigg Street, in the City of Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Second and Third Readings.
- Ordinance approving the record plat of The Meadows of Whispering Oaks -- Second.
- Ordinance approving the record plat of V.A. Cape G. Subdivision.
- Ordinance authorizing the Mayor to execute a Special Warranty Deed to Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri, for property located at 40 South Sprigg Street.
- Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a Release of Lien for property located at 921 Bloomfield Street, under the Neighborhood Stabilization Program.
- Resolution convening the Tax Increment Financing Commission of the city of Cape Girardeau, authorizing the distribution of a Request for Proposals, and authorizing certain actions connected therewith.
- Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute an Agreement with KLG Engineering, LLC, for Municipal Engineering Services
- Accept Improvements and Authorize Final Payment to Nip Kelley Equipment Company Inc., for the Concrete Street Repair 2019 Project.
New ordinances
- Ordinance approving the record plat of Rock Gardens Second Subdivision.
- Ordinance approving the record plat of Rock Gardens Third Subdivision.
- Ordinance approving the record plat of The Rialto. First Reading.
- Ordinance authorizing the City Manager to execute Supplemental Agreement No. 1 with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission to fund the promotion of scheduled Passenger Air Service at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. First Reading.
Appointments
- Appointments to the Historic Preservation Commission
- Appointments to the Tax Increment Financing Commission
Other Business
Closed session
- The City Council of the City of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, may, as a part of a study session or regular or special City Council meeting, vote to hold a closed session to discuss issues listed in RSMo. Section 610.021, including but not limited to: legal actions, causes of legal action or litigation, leasing, purchasing or sale of real estate, hiring, firing, disciplining, personnel issues, or confidential or privileged communications with its attorneys.