Appearances regarding items not listed on the agenda

Appearances regarding items not listed on the agenda

An ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the code of ordinances of the City of Cape Girardeau regarding guest houses -- second and third readings

An ordinance approving the record plat of Haarig Development Subdivision -- second and third readings

An ordinance accepting two permanent sewer and utility easements from Drury Properties Inc. for Deerfield Estates Phase 2 -- second and third readings

An ordinance accepting four permanent sewer and utility easements for Kensington Place Phase 1 -- second and third Readings

A resolution authorizing the city manager to execute an agreement with Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri for 2019 Emergency Solutions Grant funds from the Missouri Housing Development Commission -- reading and passage

A resolution authorizing the city manager to execute an agreement with the Community Caring Council for 2019 Emergency Solutions Grant funds from the Missouri Housing Development Commission -- reading and passage

A resolution authorizing the city manager to execute an agreement with the Safe House for Women Inc. for 2019 Emergency Solutions Grant funds from the Missouri Housing Development Commission -- reading and passage

A resolution authorizing the city manager to execute an agreement with The Salvation Army for 2019 Emergency Solutions Grant funds from the Missouri Housing Development Commission -- reading and passage

A resolution authorizing the city manager to execute a Release of Lien for property at 1935 Benjamin Court, under the Neighborhood Stabilization Grant Program -- reading and passage

A resolution authorizing the city manager to execute a license and indemnity agreement with Terry and Cynthia McDowell for installation of pavestones at 1 Oakenwold Circle -- reading and passage

A resolution authorizing the city manager to execute an agreement with Nip Kelley Equipment Co. Inc. for the Gordonville booster pump station -- reading and passage

Acceptance of public improvements to serve Deerfield Estates Phase 1

Approval of the partial release of performance guarantee agreement for Deerfield Estates Phase 1