Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 3-17-25

• Ordinance approving the record plat of Younghouse Meadowbrook Subdivision. Second and third readings.

• Resolution adopting the 2025-2030 Capital Improvements Program. Reading and passage.

• Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute a license and indemnity aAgreement with Semo Cardinal Group LLC, to place certain improvements at 716-718 Broadway. Reading and passage.

Appointments

• Appointment to the Golf Course Advisory Board

Other business

• Motion to set a special City Council meeting to declare the results of the Tuesday, April 8, municipal election.

Future appointments and memos

• Appointments to the Historic Preservation Committee

• Appointments to the Town Plaza Community Improvement District board of directors

• Appointments to the Board of Appeals

Advisory Board Minutes

