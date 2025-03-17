Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 3-17-25

Cape Girardeau City Council
5 p.m. Monday, March 17
City Hall
Study session
Items for discussion
• Appearances by advisory board applicants
• Planning and Zoning Commission report
• Consent agenda review
Public hearing
• A public hearing on the FY2025-2030 Capital Improvement Program. (Item No. 5; BILL NO. 25-29)
Consent agenda
• Approval of the Feb. 28, 2025, City Council closed session minutes and the March 3, 2025, regular session minutes.
• Ordinance approving the record plat of Webster Sprigg Subdivision. Second and third Readings.
• Ordinance approving the record plat of Younghouse Meadowbrook Subdivision. Second and third readings.
• Resolution adopting the 2025-2030 Capital Improvements Program. Reading and passage.
• Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute a license and indemnity aAgreement with Semo Cardinal Group LLC, to place certain improvements at 716-718 Broadway. Reading and passage.
Appointments
• Appointment to the Golf Course Advisory Board
Other business
• Motion to set a special City Council meeting to declare the results of the Tuesday, April 8, municipal election.
Future appointments and memos
• Appointments to the Historic Preservation Committee
• Appointments to the Town Plaza Community Improvement District board of directors
• Appointments to the Board of Appeals
Advisory Board Minutes
• Advisory board minutes
