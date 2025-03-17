All sections
NewsMarch 14, 2025

Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 3-17-25

The Cape Girardeau City Council will meet on March 17 to discuss advisory board applicants, review the Planning and Zoning Commission Report, and hold a public hearing on the FY2025-2030 Capital Improvement Program.

story image illustation

Cape Girardeau City Council

5 p.m. Monday, March 17

City Hall

Study session

Items for discussion

• Appearances by advisory board applicants

• Planning and Zoning Commission report

• Consent agenda review

Public hearing

• A public hearing on the FY2025-2030 Capital Improvement Program. (Item No. 5; BILL NO. 25-29)

Consent agenda

• Approval of the Feb. 28, 2025, City Council closed session minutes and the March 3, 2025, regular session minutes.

• Ordinance approving the record plat of Webster Sprigg Subdivision. Second and third Readings.

• Ordinance approving the record plat of Younghouse Meadowbrook Subdivision. Second and third readings.

• Resolution adopting the 2025-2030 Capital Improvements Program. Reading and passage.

• Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute a license and indemnity aAgreement with Semo Cardinal Group LLC, to place certain improvements at 716-718 Broadway. Reading and passage.

Appointments

• Appointment to the Golf Course Advisory Board

Other business

• Motion to set a special City Council meeting to declare the results of the Tuesday, April 8, municipal election.

Future appointments and memos

• Appointments to the Historic Preservation Committee

• Appointments to the Town Plaza Community Improvement District board of directors

• Appointments to the Board of Appeals

Advisory Board Minutes

• Advisory board minutes

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

