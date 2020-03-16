Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 3/16/20

A public hearing to consider vacating the city's interest in 17.12 feet alley between Lot 11 and Lot 14, Range "C," and bounded on the south by Independence Street and extending north from Independence Street 231.8 feet of unimproved alley adjacent to 414 and 418 Independence St.

A public hearing to consider vacating the city's interest in an unimproved right-of-way adjacent to Sandy Pond Alley and Kickball Alley.

A public hearing to consider vacating the city's interest in 116 feet of an alley being part of Block 1 of Whitelaw Subdivision as recorded in Plat Book 4 at Page 7 in the land records of Cape Girardeau County, which runs behind 621 and 623 Perry Ave., south of Woodlawn Avenue. The city will retain 16 feet of a utility easement.

Appearances regarding items listed on agenda

Approval of the March 2 City Council regular session and closed session minutes.

Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances by changing the zoning of property at 414, 420, 424 and 426 South Silver Springs Road, from R-1 to RUMD. Second and third readings.

Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances regarding accessory structures and uses. Second and third readings.

Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute an agreement with Bacon Farmer Workman Engineering & Testing Inc. for Water System Capital Improvement Projects. Reading and passage.

Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute an agreement with Bowen Engineering and Surveying P.C. for Water System Capital Improvement Projects. Reading and passage.

Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute an agreement with Gonzalez Companies LLC for Water System Capital Improvement Projects. Reading and passage.

Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute an agreement with Horner & Shifrin Inc. for Water System Capital Improvement Projects. Reading and passage.

Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute an agreement with Koehler Engineering and Land Surveying Inc. for Water System Capital Improvement Projects. Reading and passage.

Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute an agreement with MECO-Heneghan Engineers LLC for Water System Capital Improvement Projects. Reading and passage.

Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute an agreement with Waters Engineering Inc. for Water System Capital Improvement Projects. Reading and passage.

Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute an agreement with Donohue & Associates Inc. for Water System Capital Improvement Projects. Reading and passage.

Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute an agreement with S.H. Smith & Co. Inc. for Water System Capital Improvement Projects. Reading and passage.

Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute an agreement with CB Engineering Inc. for Water System Capital Improvement Projects. Reading and passage.

Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute an agreement with Lochmueller Group Inc. for Water System Capital Improvement Projects. Reading and passage.

Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute a lease agreement with the General Services Administration for office space at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Reading and passage.

Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute a license and indemnity agreement with 15 North Main Cape Girardeau LLC for installation of two awnings at 15 N. Main St. Reading and Passage.

Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute a license and indemnity agreement with Rhodes Properties L.C. for installation of a monument sign adjacent to 3095 Lexington Ave. Reading and passage.

Resolution acknowledging receipt of an annexation petition from the Amendment and Restatement of the Ryland R. Meyr Voluntary Trust Agreement of Dec. 29, 2006, and setting a public hearing regarding the proposed annexation. Reading and passage.