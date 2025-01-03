Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 3-1-25

Cape Girardeau City Council
5 p.m. Monday, March 3
City Hall
Study session
Items for discussion
• Appearances by advisory board applicants
• Consent agenda review
Public hearing
• A public hearing to consider a proposed amendment to Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, regarding CBD, Central Business District.
Consent agenda
• Approval of the February 18, 2025, City Council Regular Session Minutes
• Ordinance accepting a Permanent Water Line Easement for property located at 1112 Linden Street, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
• Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a Demolition Contract with Twin Cedars Tree LLC, for the demolition of a building located at 1226 Ranney Avenue, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.
• Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a Demolition Contract with Steve's Hauling and Excavating, LLC, for the demolition of buildings at various locations in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.
• Resolution acknowledging receipt of an annexation petition for property located at 126 Dogwood Street and setting a public hearing regarding the proposed annexation. Reading and passage.
New ordinances
• Ordinance approving the record plat of Webster Sprigg Subdivision. First reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
• Ordinance approving the record plat of Younghouse Meadowbrook Subdivision. First reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
Future appointments and memos
• Appointments to the Tax Increment Financing Commission
• Appointment to the Golf Course Advisory Board
