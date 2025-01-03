Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 3-1-25

• Ordinance accepting a Permanent Water Line Easement for property located at 1112 Linden Street, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.

• Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a Demolition Contract with Twin Cedars Tree LLC, for the demolition of a building located at 1226 Ranney Avenue, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.

• Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a Demolition Contract with Steve's Hauling and Excavating, LLC, for the demolition of buildings at various locations in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.

• Resolution acknowledging receipt of an annexation petition for property located at 126 Dogwood Street and setting a public hearing regarding the proposed annexation. Reading and passage.

New ordinances

• Ordinance approving the record plat of Webster Sprigg Subdivision. First reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin

• Ordinance approving the record plat of Younghouse Meadowbrook Subdivision. First reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin

Future appointments and memos

• Appointments to the Tax Increment Financing Commission

• Appointment to the Golf Course Advisory Board