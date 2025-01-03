All sections
NewsFebruary 28, 2025

Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 3-1-25

The Cape Girardeau City Council will meet on March 3 to discuss advisory board applicants, review the consent agenda, and hold a public hearing on a proposed amendment to the CBD ordinance.

Cape Girardeau City Council

5 p.m. Monday, March 3

City Hall

Study session

Items for discussion

• Appearances by advisory board applicants

• Consent agenda review

Public hearing

• A public hearing to consider a proposed amendment to Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, regarding CBD, Central Business District.

Consent agenda

• Approval of the February 18, 2025, City Council Regular Session Minutes

• Ordinance accepting a Permanent Water Line Easement for property located at 1112 Linden Street, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.

• Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a Demolition Contract with Twin Cedars Tree LLC, for the demolition of a building located at 1226 Ranney Avenue, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.

• Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a Demolition Contract with Steve's Hauling and Excavating, LLC, for the demolition of buildings at various locations in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.

• Resolution acknowledging receipt of an annexation petition for property located at 126 Dogwood Street and setting a public hearing regarding the proposed annexation. Reading and passage.

New ordinances

• Ordinance approving the record plat of Webster Sprigg Subdivision. First reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin

• Ordinance approving the record plat of Younghouse Meadowbrook Subdivision. First reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin

Future appointments and memos

• Appointments to the Tax Increment Financing Commission

• Appointment to the Golf Course Advisory Board

Story Tags
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda
