Cape Girardeau City Council agenda

Cape Girardeau City Council
5 p.m. Monday
City Hall
401 Independence St.
Study session
- No action will be taken during the study session
Presentation
- Recognition of Jane Reisenbichler for retirement from the City of Cape Girardeau.
- Beautiful Business Property of the Month
- Old Town Cape Update
- Tiny Home Village Presentation - Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri
Communications/reports
Items for discussion
- Appearances by Advisory Board applicants
- Appearances regarding items not listed on the agenda. This is an opportunity for the City Council to listen to comments regarding items not listed on the agenda. The mayor may refer any matter brought up to the City Council to the city manager if action is needed. Individuals who wish to make comments must first be recognized by the mayor or mayor pro tem. Each speaker is allowed 5 minutes. Please face and speak directly to the City Council as a whole. The mayor and council members will not engage or answer questions during the speaker's time at the podium. The timer will sound at the end of the speaker's time. After all members of the public have appeared, the City Council may respond and discuss issues that were brought forward by the speakers.
- Agenda review
Regular session
Public Hearings
- A public hearing to consider a request to rezone property on Hawthorne Road from R-1 (Single- Family Suburban Residential District) to R-3 (High Density Single-Family Residential District). (Item No. 18; BILL NO. 21-50)
Appearances regarding items listed on agenda
- Individuals who wish to make comments regarding items listed on the agenda must first be recognized by the mayor or mayor pro tem.
Consent agenda
- Approval of the March 15, 2021, City Council regular session minutes and closed session minutes, and the March 29, 2021, closed session minutes.
- Ordinance amending Schedule W of Section 26-137 of the City Code, by repealing various truck routes, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
- Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute a Demolition Contract with Ronald Kucera Jr., for the demolition of a building located at 1237 North Water Street, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.
- Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute a Demolition Contract with Ronald Kucera Jr., for the demolition of a building located at 1112 Harmony Street, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.
- Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute a Demolition Contract with Logan Blevins Excavating, LLC, for the demolition of a building located behind 1237 North Water Street, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.
- Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute a Demolition Contract with Logan Blevins Excavating, LLC, for the demolition of a building located at 529 South Benton Street, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.
- Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute a Performance Guarantee Agreement with SEMO Development, LLC, for The Highlands at Hopper Crossing - Phase 1, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and Passage.
- Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute a Performance Guarantee Agreement with SEMO Development, LLC, for The Highlands at Hopper Crossing - Phase 3, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.
- Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute a Performance Guarantee Agreement with Meyr Properties, L.P., for Touchdown Ridge 2, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and Passage.
- Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute a Lease Agreement with US Aviation Academy for Office and Hangar Space, at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Reading and passage.
- Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute an Agreement with Nip Kelley Equipment Company, Inc., for the Cypress Road Water Main, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.
- Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute a Contract for Services between the city of Cape Girardeau, and Old Town Cape, Inc. Reading and Passage.
- Approval of the transfer of ownership of the special use permit for 3451 and 3457 William Street from AB Commercial Properties, LLC to Boing US Holdco, Inc.
Items removed from consent agenda
New ordinances
- Ordinance approving the record plat of Cypress Grove Subdivision. First Reading.
- Ordinance approving the record plat of The Highlands at Hopper Crossing - Phase 3. First Reading.
- Ordinance approving the record plat of Touchdown Ridge 2. First reading.
- Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, by changing the zoning of property located on Hawthorne Road, in the City and County of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, from R-1 to R-3. First reading.
- Ordinance accepting two Permanent Utility Easements from JMD Industries, Inc. and Midamerica Highway K, LLC, for property located at 4072 State Highway K, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading.
- Ordinance amending Chapter 29 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, regarding fat, oil, and grease control. First reading.
Appointments
- Appointment to the Golf Course Advisory Board.
- Appointments to the Historic Preservation Commission
- Appointments to the Tax Increment Financing Commission
- Appointments to the Town Plaza Community Improvement District Board of Directors
Other Business
Closed session
- The City Council of the city of Cape Girardeau, may, as a part of a study session or regular or special City Council meeting, vote to hold a closed session to discuss issues listed in RSMo. Section 610.021, including but not limited to: legal actions, causes of legal action or litigation, leasing, purchasing or sale of real estate, hiring, firing, disciplining, personnel issues, or confidential or privileged communications with its attorneys.
- Legal actions and litigation, confidential communications with legal counsel, and personnel matters, pursuant to RSMo. Sections 610.021(1) and (3).
Memos
- Appointment to the Airport Advisory Board
- Appointment to the Board of Adjustment
- Appointments to the Special Business District Advisory Commission
Advisory Board minutes