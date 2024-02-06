Cape Girardeau City Council agenda

Cape Girardeau City Council
5 p.m. Monday
City Hall
401 Independence St.
Study session
- No action will be taken during the study session
Presentation
- Supermarket Employee Day
- Muddy River Marathon presentation
Communications/reports
Items for discussion
- Appearances by Advisory Board applicants
- Appearances regarding items not listed on the agenda. This is an opportunity for the City Council to listen to comments regarding items not listed on the agenda. The mayor may refer any matter brought up to the City Council to the city manager if action is needed. Individuals who wish to make comments must first be recognized by the mayor or mayor pro tem. Each speaker is allowed 5 minutes. Please face and speak directly to the City Council as a whole. The mayor and council members will not engage or answer questions during the speaker's time at the podium. The timer will sound at the end of the speaker's time. After all members of the public have appeared, the City Council may respond and discuss issues that were brought forward by the speakers.
- Agenda review
Regular session
Public Hearings
- A public hearing to consider a request to rezone property at 1246 and 1248 Meadowbrook Lane from M-2 (Heavy Manufacturing/Industrial District) to M-1 (Light Manufacturing/Industrial District). (Item No. 26; BILL NO. 21-18)
Appearances regarding items listed on agenda
- Individuals who wish to make comments regarding items listed on the agenda must first be recognized by the mayor or mayor pro tem.
Consent agenda
- 1. Approval of the Feb. 1, City Council regular session minutes.
- An Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, by changing the zoning of property located at 1246 and 1248 Meadowbrook Lane, in the City and County of Cape Girardeau, from M-2 to M-1. Second and third readings.
- An ordinance amending Chapter 17 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, by adopting a new section 17-104 relating to Urban Deer Hunting. Second and third readings. (Amended)
- An ordinance amending Chapter 25 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, regarding Administrative Relief and Exceptions. Second and third readings.
- A resolution authorizing a grant application to the Missouri Department of Transportation for the Highway Safety and Enforcement Grant, for Hazardous Moving Violation Enforcement, and authorizing the City Manager to execute all necessary grant documents. Reading and passage.
- A resolution authorizing an application to the Missouri Department of Transportation for the Highway Safety and Enforcement Grant, for DWI enforcement, and authorizing the City Manager to execute all necessary grant documents. Reading and passage.
- A resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a Performance Guarantee Agreement with Lilmac, LLC, for Lilmac East Subdivision, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and Passage.
- A resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a License and Indemnity Agreement with Restoreme LLC, for sign installation located adjacent to 811 Broadway, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.
Items removed from consent agenda
New ordinances
- An ordinance authorizing the appropriation of $503,719.07 for the purpose of defeasing the City's Waterworks System Revenue Bonds (State of Missouri - Direct Loan Program - ARRA), Series 2010, and authorizing certain actions in connection with the defeasance of the bonds. First reading
- An ordinance approving the record plat of Cape West 18th Subdivision. First reading.
Appointments
- Appointments to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board
Other Business
Closed session
- The City Council of the city of Cape Girardeau, may, as a part of a study session or regular or special City Council meeting, vote to hold a closed session to discuss issues listed in RSMo. Section 610.021, including but not limited to: legal actions, causes of legal action or litigation, leasing, purchasing or sale of real estate, hiring, firing, disciplining, personnel issues, or confidential or privileged communications with its attorneys.
- Legal actions and litigation, confidential communications with legal counsel, and personnel matters, pursuant to RSMo. Sections 610.021(1) and (3).
Memos
- Appointment to the Board of Adjustment
- Appointments to the Golf Course Advisory Board.
- Appointment to the Planning and Zoning Commission
- Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority Audited Financial Statement for Fiscal Year ending June 30, 2020.
Advisory Board minutes