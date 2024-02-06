All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsFebruary 13, 2021

Cape Girardeau City Council agenda

Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday City Hall 401 Independence St. Study session n No action will be taken during the study session Presentation n Supermarket Employee Day n Muddy River Marathon presentation Communications/reports n City Council staff...

Cape Girardeau City Council

5 p.m. Monday

City Hall

401 Independence St.

Study session

  • No action will be taken during the study session

Presentation

  • Supermarket Employee Day
  • Muddy River Marathon presentation

Communications/reports

  • City Council staff

Items for discussion

  • Appearances by Advisory Board applicants
  • Appearances regarding items not listed on the agenda. This is an opportunity for the City Council to listen to comments regarding items not listed on the agenda. The mayor may refer any matter brought up to the City Council to the city manager if action is needed. Individuals who wish to make comments must first be recognized by the mayor or mayor pro tem. Each speaker is allowed 5 minutes. Please face and speak directly to the City Council as a whole. The mayor and council members will not engage or answer questions during the speaker's time at the podium. The timer will sound at the end of the speaker's time. After all members of the public have appeared, the City Council may respond and discuss issues that were brought forward by the speakers.
  • Agenda review

Regular session

Public Hearings

  • A public hearing to consider a request to rezone property at 1246 and 1248 Meadowbrook Lane from M-2 (Heavy Manufacturing/Industrial District) to M-1 (Light Manufacturing/Industrial District). (Item No. 26; BILL NO. 21-18)
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Appearances regarding items listed on agenda

  • Individuals who wish to make comments regarding items listed on the agenda must first be recognized by the mayor or mayor pro tem.

Consent agenda

  • 1. Approval of the Feb. 1, City Council regular session minutes.
  • An Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, by changing the zoning of property located at 1246 and 1248 Meadowbrook Lane, in the City and County of Cape Girardeau, from M-2 to M-1. Second and third readings.
  • An ordinance amending Chapter 17 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, by adopting a new section 17-104 relating to Urban Deer Hunting. Second and third readings. (Amended)
  • An ordinance amending Chapter 25 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, regarding Administrative Relief and Exceptions. Second and third readings.
  • A resolution authorizing a grant application to the Missouri Department of Transportation for the Highway Safety and Enforcement Grant, for Hazardous Moving Violation Enforcement, and authorizing the City Manager to execute all necessary grant documents. Reading and passage.
  • A resolution authorizing an application to the Missouri Department of Transportation for the Highway Safety and Enforcement Grant, for DWI enforcement, and authorizing the City Manager to execute all necessary grant documents. Reading and passage.
  • A resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a Performance Guarantee Agreement with Lilmac, LLC, for Lilmac East Subdivision, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and Passage.
  • A resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a License and Indemnity Agreement with Restoreme LLC, for sign installation located adjacent to 811 Broadway, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.

Items removed from consent agenda

New ordinances

  • An ordinance authorizing the appropriation of $503,719.07 for the purpose of defeasing the City's Waterworks System Revenue Bonds (State of Missouri - Direct Loan Program - ARRA), Series 2010, and authorizing certain actions in connection with the defeasance of the bonds. First reading
  • An ordinance approving the record plat of Cape West 18th Subdivision. First reading.

Appointments

  • Appointments to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board

Other Business

Closed session

  • The City Council of the city of Cape Girardeau, may, as a part of a study session or regular or special City Council meeting, vote to hold a closed session to discuss issues listed in RSMo. Section 610.021, including but not limited to: legal actions, causes of legal action or litigation, leasing, purchasing or sale of real estate, hiring, firing, disciplining, personnel issues, or confidential or privileged communications with its attorneys.
  • Legal actions and litigation, confidential communications with legal counsel, and personnel matters, pursuant to RSMo. Sections 610.021(1) and (3).

Memos

  • Appointment to the Board of Adjustment
  • Appointments to the Golf Course Advisory Board.
  • Appointment to the Planning and Zoning Commission
  • Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority Audited Financial Statement for Fiscal Year ending June 30, 2020.

Advisory Board minutes

  • Advisory Board minutes
Story Tags
Local News

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
NewsOct. 31
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
NewsOct. 31
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
NewsOct. 31
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center and showcases cyber defense team in action
NewsOct. 31
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center and showcases cyber defense team in action
Chamber morning event to focus on Cape music scene
NewsOct. 31
Chamber morning event to focus on Cape music scene
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park South
NewsOct. 31
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park South
Unidentified election mailing sent to Scott County voters
NewsOct. 31
Unidentified election mailing sent to Scott County voters
Lucas Kunce targets Josh Hawley in final campaign push at Cape Girardeau rally
NewsOct. 31
Lucas Kunce targets Josh Hawley in final campaign push at Cape Girardeau rally
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy