Cape Girardeau City Council agenda

Cape Girardeau City Council
5 p.m. Monday
City Hall
401 Independence St.
Study session
- No action will be taken during the study session
Presentation
- Update from the Board of Adjustment
- National Gun Violence Survivor Week
Communications/reports
Items for discussion
- Appearances by Advisory Board applicants
- Appearances regarding items not listed on the agenda. This is an opportunity for the City Council to listen to comments regarding items not listed on the agenda. The mayor may refer any matter brought up to the City Council to the city manager if action is needed. Individuals who wish to make comments must first be recognized by the mayor or mayor pro tem. Each speaker is allowed 5 minutes. Please face and speak directly to the City Council as a whole. The mayor and council members will not engage or answer questions during the speaker's time at the podium. The timer will sound at the end of the speaker's time. After all members of the public have appeared, the City Council may respond and discuss issues that were brought forward by the speakers.
- Agenda review
Regular session
Public Hearings
- A public hearing to consider a request to rezone property at 1246 and 1248 Meadowbrook Lane from M-2 (Heavy Manufacturing/Industrial District) to M-1 (Light Manufacturing/Industrial District). (Item No. 26; BILL NO. 21-18)
Appearances regarding items listed on agenda
- Individuals who wish to make comments regarding items listed on the agenda must first be recognized by the mayor or mayor pro tem.
Consent agenda
- Approval of the January 19, 2021, City Council regular session minutes and closed session minutes.
- An Ordinance authorizing the issuance of Special Tax Bills on properties for the closure of dangerous buildings, and for the abatement of nuisance, under the provisions of Chapter 17 and Chapter 13 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
- An Ordinance amending Schedule C of Section 26-121 of the City Code, by adding stop signs at various locations, in the City of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
- An Ordinance amending Schedule F of Section 26-247 of the City Code, by establishing no parking anytime at various locations, in the City of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
- A Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute a performance guarantee agreement with Meyr Properties, L.P., for Rock Gardens Subdivision, in the City of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.
- A Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute a performance guaranteeagreement with EED Development, L.L.C., for The Lochs at Dalhousie - Phase V, in the City ofCape Girardeau. Reading and passage.
- A Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute a performance guarantee agreement with Meyr Properties, L.P., for Touchdown Ridge Subdivision, in the City of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.
- A Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute a housing agreement with the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, in the City of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.
- Acceptance of snow removal equipment and attachments and authorization of final payment to M-B Companies.
- Appoint Dustin Ziebold as city treasurer pursuant to Section 3.11 of the City Charter, and ratify all actions previously taken by him while acting in that capacity.
Items removed from consent agenda
New ordinances
- An Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Cape Girardeau, by changing the zoning of property located at 1246 and 1248 Meadowbrook Lane, in the City and County of Cape Girardeau, from M-2 to M-1. First reading.
- An Ordinance amending Chapter 17 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Cape Girardeau, by adopting a new section 17-104 relating to Urban Deer Hunting. First reading.
- An Ordinance amending Chapter 25 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Cape Girardeau, regarding Administrative Relief and Exceptions. First reading.
Appointments
- Appointments to the Tree Board
Other Business
Closed session
- The City Council of the city of Cape Girardeau, may, as a part of a study session or regular or special City Council meeting, vote to hold a closed session to discuss issues listed in RSMo. Section 610.021, including but not limited to: legal actions, causes of legal action or litigation, leasing, purchasing or sale of real estate, hiring, firing, disciplining, personnel issues, or confidential or privileged communications with its attorneys.
- Legal actions and litigation, confidential communications with legal counsel, and personnel matters, pursuant to RSMo. Sections 610.021(1) and (3).
Advisory Board minutes
- Appointment to the University of Missouri Extension Council.