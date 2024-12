Appearances regarding items not listed on the agenda

Appearances regarding items not listed on the agenda

Regular session

Public hearing

Appearances regarding items listed on the agenda

Appearances regarding items listed on the agenda

Public hearing on the 2019-2024 capital improvements plan

Public hearing on the 2019-2024 capital improvements plan

Consent agenda

An ordinance approving record plat of The Lochs at Dalhousie -- Phase V

An ordinance amending city code regarding regulation of public rights of way

A resolution to execute an agreement with Southeast Missouri State University to prepare a historic resource survey

A resolution to execute an agreement with KT Power Systems Inc. for the 2019 LED Streetlight Conversion Project 7.

Approval of the transfer of ownership of a special use permit for 1900 N. Kingshighway from Thompson and Wesbecher Inc., to Crooked Creek Real Estate LLC