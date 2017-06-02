Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 2/6/17

Public hearing

A public hearing to consider a request for a special-use permit for a residential treatment facility at 2852 Independence St.

Consent agenda

An ordinance amending city code relating to chickens in the city limits

An ordinance approving the record plat of Humphrey 2nd Subdivision

An ordinance approving the record plat of Rock Gardens Subdivision

An ordinance to execute a special warranty deed to Drury Development Corp. for property in the Greater Cape Girardeau Business Park