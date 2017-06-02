Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 2/6/17

Cape Girardeau City Council
City hall
401 Independence St.
Study session, 5 p.m. today
Items for Discussion
- Capital improvements program discussion
Regular session, 7 p.m.
Public hearing
- A public hearing to consider a request for a special-use permit for a residential treatment facility at 2852 Independence St.
Consent agenda
- An ordinance amending city code relating to chickens in the city limits
- An ordinance approving the record plat of Humphrey 2nd Subdivision
- An ordinance approving the record plat of Rock Gardens Subdivision
- An ordinance to execute a special warranty deed to Drury Development Corp. for property in the Greater Cape Girardeau Business Park
- An ordinance amending city code by establishing stop signs at various locations along Williamsburg Drive
New ordinances
- An ordinance approving the record plat of Town Plaza Subdivision No. 2
- An ordinance to execute a Transportation Alternatives Program agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for the Independence Street sidewalks project
- An ordinance granting a special-use permit to Community Counseling Center for purposes of constructing, maintaining and operating a residential treatment facility at 2852 Independence St.
Pertinent address:
401 Independence St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.