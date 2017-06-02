All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsFebruary 6, 2017

Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 2/6/17

Cape Girardeau City Council City hall 401 Independence St. Study session, 5 p.m. today Items for Discussion n Capital improvements program discussion Regular session, 7 p.m. Public hearing n A public hearing to consider a request for a special-use permit for a residential treatment facility at 2852 Independence St...

Cape Girardeau City Council

City hall

401 Independence St.

Study session, 5 p.m. today

Items for Discussion

  • Capital improvements program discussion

Regular session, 7 p.m.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Public hearing

  • A public hearing to consider a request for a special-use permit for a residential treatment facility at 2852 Independence St.

Consent agenda

  • An ordinance amending city code relating to chickens in the city limits
  • An ordinance approving the record plat of Humphrey 2nd Subdivision
  • An ordinance approving the record plat of Rock Gardens Subdivision
  • An ordinance to execute a special warranty deed to Drury Development Corp. for property in the Greater Cape Girardeau Business Park
  • An ordinance amending city code by establishing stop signs at various locations along Williamsburg Drive

New ordinances

  • An ordinance approving the record plat of Town Plaza Subdivision No. 2
  • An ordinance to execute a Transportation Alternatives Program agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for the Independence Street sidewalks project
  • An ordinance granting a special-use permit to Community Counseling Center for purposes of constructing, maintaining and operating a residential treatment facility at 2852 Independence St.

Pertinent address:

401 Independence St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Story Tags
Local News

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 20
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
NewsDec. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
NewsDec. 19
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
Police report 12-19-24
NewsDec. 18
Police report 12-19-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy