NewsFebruary 5, 2018

Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 2/5/18

Items for discussion n Silver Springs II Apartments proposed development -- Jason Maddox, MACO Development n Appearances regarding items not on the agenda n Agenda review...

Cape Girardeau City Council

City Hall

401 Independence St.

Study session, 5 p.m. today

Items for discussion

  • Silver Springs II Apartments proposed development -- Jason Maddox, MACO Development
  • Appearances regarding items not on the agenda
  • Agenda review
Regular session, 7 p.m.

Public hearings

  • A public hearing to consider a request to rezone property at 720 Themis St. from C-1, general commercial district, to CBD, central business district
  • A public hearing to consider a request to rezone property on Hopper Road from R-1, single-family suburban residential district, to C-1, general commercial district
  • A public hearing to consider vacating the city's interest in a public drainage easement running east from Siemers Drive right of way to Interstate 55 right of way, under the current Sears building at 330 Siemers Drive

Consent agenda

  • An ordinance approving the record plat of Younce Subdivision
  • An ordinance approving the record plat of Crossing at Hopper Road
  • An ordinance approving the record plat of Hoover Subdivision
  • A resolution of support for the proposal from MACO Development Co. LLC for the Silver Springs II Apartments housing development
  • A resolution to execute a transportation project agreement with the South K Transportation Development District and South K Inc. for various transportation improvements within the taxing district
  • A resolution stating intent to seek funding through the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, and to make funds available for the local match requirement for this grant application
  • A resolution to execute an agreement with Cotner Electric Co. Inc. for the Broadway LED Streetlight Conversion Project
  • Accept improvements and authorize final payment to Gerstner Electric Inc. for the 2017 LED Streetlight Conversion Project
  • Accept improvements and authorize final payment to Apex Paving Co. for the 2017 Asphalt Overlay Program

New ordinances

  • An ordinance rezoning property at 720 Themis Street from C-1 to CBD
  • An ordinance rezoning property on Hopper Road from R-1 to C-1
  • An ordinance vacating the city's interest in a public drainage easement at 330 Siemers Drive

Pertinent address:

401 Independence St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Local News

