Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 2/5/18

Regular session, 7 p.m.
Public hearings
- A public hearing to consider a request to rezone property at 720 Themis St. from C-1, general commercial district, to CBD, central business district
- A public hearing to consider a request to rezone property on Hopper Road from R-1, single-family suburban residential district, to C-1, general commercial district
- A public hearing to consider vacating the city's interest in a public drainage easement running east from Siemers Drive right of way to Interstate 55 right of way, under the current Sears building at 330 Siemers Drive
Consent agenda
- An ordinance approving the record plat of Younce Subdivision
- An ordinance approving the record plat of Crossing at Hopper Road
- An ordinance approving the record plat of Hoover Subdivision
- A resolution of support for the proposal from MACO Development Co. LLC for the Silver Springs II Apartments housing development
- A resolution to execute a transportation project agreement with the South K Transportation Development District and South K Inc. for various transportation improvements within the taxing district
- A resolution stating intent to seek funding through the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, and to make funds available for the local match requirement for this grant application
- A resolution to execute an agreement with Cotner Electric Co. Inc. for the Broadway LED Streetlight Conversion Project
- Accept improvements and authorize final payment to Gerstner Electric Inc. for the 2017 LED Streetlight Conversion Project
- Accept improvements and authorize final payment to Apex Paving Co. for the 2017 Asphalt Overlay Program
New ordinances
- An ordinance rezoning property at 720 Themis Street from C-1 to CBD
- An ordinance rezoning property on Hopper Road from R-1 to C-1
- An ordinance vacating the city's interest in a public drainage easement at 330 Siemers Drive
Pertinent address:
401 Independence St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.