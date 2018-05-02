Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 2/5/18

A public hearing to consider vacating the city's interest in a public drainage easement running east from Siemers Drive right of way to Interstate 55 right of way, under the current Sears building at 330 Siemers Drive

A public hearing to consider a request to rezone property on Hopper Road from R-1, single-family suburban residential district, to C-1, general commercial district

A public hearing to consider a request to rezone property at 720 Themis St. from C-1, general commercial district, to CBD, central business district

An ordinance approving the record plat of Younce Subdivision

An ordinance approving the record plat of Crossing at Hopper Road

An ordinance approving the record plat of Hoover Subdivision

A resolution of support for the proposal from MACO Development Co. LLC for the Silver Springs II Apartments housing development

A resolution to execute a transportation project agreement with the South K Transportation Development District and South K Inc. for various transportation improvements within the taxing district

A resolution stating intent to seek funding through the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, and to make funds available for the local match requirement for this grant application

A resolution to execute an agreement with Cotner Electric Co. Inc. for the Broadway LED Streetlight Conversion Project

Accept improvements and authorize final payment to Gerstner Electric Inc. for the 2017 LED Streetlight Conversion Project