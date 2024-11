Appearances regarding items not listed on the agenda

Appearances regarding items listed on the agenda

An ordinance appropriating money from the general fund to upgrade the current 911 dispatch software

An ordinance approving record plat of Harvey Sherwood Extension Subdivision

An ordinance accepting a general warranty deed from Wright Properties III LLC and Wright Properties IV LLC for property at 1207 N. Main St. and 1003 N. Fountain St.

A resolution to execute an agreement with Koehler Engineering and Land Surveying Inc. for parks/recreation and stormwater projects

A resolution to execute an agreement with Intuition & Logic Engineering Inc. for parks/recreation and stormwater projects

A resolution to execute an agreement with Woodard & Curran Inc. for parks/recreation and stormwater projects

A resolution to execute an agreement with Crawford, Murphy & Tilly for parks/recreation and stormwater projects

A resolution to execute an agreement with Bowen Engineering & Surveying Inc. for parks/recreation and stormwater projects

A resolution to execute an agreement with Horner & Shifrin Inc. for parks/recreation and stormwater projects

A resolution to execute an agreement with Stantec Consulting Services Inc. for parks/recreation and stormwater projects

A resolution to execute a performance guarantee agreement with EED Development LLC for The Lochs at Dalhousie -- Phase V

A resolution to execute an agreement with KT Power Systems Inc. for the water treatment plant No. 1 automatic transfer switch replacement project

A resolution to execute an agreement with Ronald Kucerra Jr. for the 2018 flood buyout program to demolish structure at 1207 N. Main Street

A resolution to execute an agreement with Steve's Hauling & Excavating for the 2018 flood buyout program to demolish structure at 1003 N. Fountain St.

A resolution stating intent to seek grant funding through the Land and Water Conservation Fund