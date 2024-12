Regular session, 7 p.m.

Public hearing

Public hearing on the 2018-2023 capital improvements plan

Consent agenda

An ordinance rezoning property located at 720 Themis St. from C-1, general commercial, to CBD, central business district

An ordinance rezoning property located on Hopper Road from R-1, single family residential, to C-1, general commercial.

An ordinance vacating the city's interest in a public drainage easement at 330 Siemers Drive.

A resolution of support for the proposal from Liberty Apartments of Cape Girardeau LLC, for the Liberty Apartments of Cape Girardeau housing development

A resolution to execute a release of lien for property at 923 S. Ellis St. under the Federal Home Loan Bank Affordable Housing Grant Program

A resolution to enter into a contract with St. Louis Bridge Construction Co. for the Sloan Creek Bridge superstructure and slope stabilization project

A resolution to enter into an agreement with Lappe Cement Finishing Inc., for the Concrete Street Repair 2018 Project

A resolution calling for public hearing to consider the proposed Cape Dogwood Community Improvement District and the Cape Dogwood Redevelopment Plan

A resolution to execute supplemental agreement No. 2 with Crawford, Murphy, & Tilly Inc. for construction, administration and observation of the runway lighting and rehabilitation project at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport

A resolution to execute a utility agreement with Union Electric Co. d/b/a/ Ameren Missouri to construct electrical improvements associated with the runway lighting project