NewsFebruary 14, 2025

Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 2-18-25

The Cape Girardeau City Council will meet on February 18 to discuss various items, including advisory board applications, planning reports, and several ordinances and resolutions for city improvements.

story image illustation

Cape Girardeau City Council

5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18

City Hall

Study session

Items for discussion

• Appearances by advisory board applicants

• Planning and Zoning Commission report

• Consent agenda review

Consent agenda

• Approval of the Feb. 3, 2025, City Council regular session minutes.

• Ordinance approving a Second Amendment to redevelopment agreement between the City of Cape Girardeau and Tenmile Holdings LLC. Second and third readings.

• Ordinance vacating the city's interest in parts of various street and alley rights of way in the Smelterville Subdivision. Second and third readings.

• Ordinance authorizing the city manager to execute an Air Traffic Control Tower Operating Assistance Grant Agreement for fiscal year 2024-2025 with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission. Second and third readings.

• Resolution authorizing the airport manager to execute agreements with vehicle rental service providers at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Reading and passage.

• Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute a license and indemnity agreement with QUANTUM SLACKS LLC to place certain improvements at 1129 Broadway. Reading and passage.

• Resolution authorizing a grant application to Missouri Department of Transportation for DWI enforcement, and authorizing the city manager to execute all necessary grant documents. Reading and passage.

• Resolution authorizing a grant application to MoDOT for hazardous moving violation enforcement, and authorizing the city manager to execute all necessary grant documents. Reading and passage.

• Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute an agreement with Wayne Wallingford for professional services. Reading and passage.

Items Removed from consent agenda

• Ordinance authorizing the acquisition of temporary construction easements from various property owners for the Cape Rock Drive Sidewalk Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) Grant projects. Second and third readings.

New ordinances

• Ordinance accepting a permanent water line easement for property at 1112 Linden St. First reading. DEV — Trevor Pulley

Appointments

• Appointment to the University of Missouri Extension Council.

• Appointments to the Tree Board

Future appointments and memos

• Capital Improvement Program (CIP) 2025-2035

• Board of Adjustment appointment

Advisory Board minutes

Cape Girardeau City Council agenda
