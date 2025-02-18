Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 2-18-25

Cape Girardeau City Council

5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18

City Hall

Study session

Items for discussion

• Appearances by advisory board applicants

• Planning and Zoning Commission report

• Consent agenda review

Consent agenda

• Approval of the Feb. 3, 2025, City Council regular session minutes.

• Ordinance approving a Second Amendment to redevelopment agreement between the City of Cape Girardeau and Tenmile Holdings LLC. Second and third readings.

• Ordinance vacating the city's interest in parts of various street and alley rights of way in the Smelterville Subdivision. Second and third readings.

• Ordinance authorizing the city manager to execute an Air Traffic Control Tower Operating Assistance Grant Agreement for fiscal year 2024-2025 with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission. Second and third readings.

• Resolution authorizing the airport manager to execute agreements with vehicle rental service providers at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Reading and passage.

• Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute a license and indemnity agreement with QUANTUM SLACKS LLC to place certain improvements at 1129 Broadway. Reading and passage.