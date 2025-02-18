Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 2-18-25

Cape Girardeau City Council
5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18
City Hall
Study session
Items for discussion
• Appearances by advisory board applicants
• Planning and Zoning Commission report
• Consent agenda review
Consent agenda
• Approval of the Feb. 3, 2025, City Council regular session minutes.
• Ordinance approving a Second Amendment to redevelopment agreement between the City of Cape Girardeau and Tenmile Holdings LLC. Second and third readings.
• Ordinance vacating the city's interest in parts of various street and alley rights of way in the Smelterville Subdivision. Second and third readings.
• Ordinance authorizing the city manager to execute an Air Traffic Control Tower Operating Assistance Grant Agreement for fiscal year 2024-2025 with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission. Second and third readings.
• Resolution authorizing the airport manager to execute agreements with vehicle rental service providers at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Reading and passage.
• Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute a license and indemnity agreement with QUANTUM SLACKS LLC to place certain improvements at 1129 Broadway. Reading and passage.
• Resolution authorizing a grant application to Missouri Department of Transportation for DWI enforcement, and authorizing the city manager to execute all necessary grant documents. Reading and passage.
• Resolution authorizing a grant application to MoDOT for hazardous moving violation enforcement, and authorizing the city manager to execute all necessary grant documents. Reading and passage.
• Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute an agreement with Wayne Wallingford for professional services. Reading and passage.
Items Removed from consent agenda
• Ordinance authorizing the acquisition of temporary construction easements from various property owners for the Cape Rock Drive Sidewalk Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) Grant projects. Second and third readings.
New ordinances
• Ordinance accepting a permanent water line easement for property at 1112 Linden St. First reading. DEV — Trevor Pulley
Appointments
• Appointment to the University of Missouri Extension Council.
• Appointments to the Tree Board
Future appointments and memos
• Capital Improvement Program (CIP) 2025-2035
• Board of Adjustment appointment
Advisory Board minutes
• Advisory Board minutes
