Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 2-3-25

Consent agenda

• Approval of the Jan. 21 City Council regular session minutes.

• Ordinance authorizing the city manager to execute a grant agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission to fund vehicle parking expansion-new terminal at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Second and third readings.

• Ordinance accepting a permanent water line easement from properties at 151-159 S. Mount Auburn Road. Second and third readings.

• Ordinance accepting a permanent water line easement from Community Counseling Center for property at 1987 Rusmar St. Second and third readings.

• Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute Aviation Project Consultant Supplemental Agreement No. 2 with Crawford, Murphy, and Tilly Inc. for additional services at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Reading and passage.

New ordinances

• Ordinance approving a second amendment to redevelopment agreement between the city of Cape Girardeau and Tenmile Holdings LLC. First reading. DEV — Trevor Pulley.

• Ordinance vacating the city's interest in parts of various street and alley rights of way in the Smelterville Subdivision. First reading. DEV — Trevor Pulley.

• Ordinance authorizing the acquisition of temporary construction easements from various property owners for the Cape Rock Drive Sidewalk Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) Grant projects. First reading. DEV — Trevor Pulley.

• Ordinance authorizing the city manager to execute an Air Traffic Control Tower Operating Assistance Grant Agreement for Fiscal Year 2024-2025, with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission. First reading. AIRPORT — JoJo Stuart.

Future appointments and memos

• Appointment to the University of Missouri Extension Council.