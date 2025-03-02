Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 2-3-25

Cape Girardeau City Council
5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3
City Hall
Study session
Presentations
• Gary Rust proclamation
• Push-alert notification update (Cape Girardeau PD App and Tip411).
• Delivery of annual audit report for fiscal year ending June 30, 2024.
Items for discussion
• Appearances by advisory board applicants
• Consent agenda review
Public hearings
• A public hearing to consider vacating the city’s interest in parts of various rights of way in the Smelterville Subdivision. (Item No. 8; BILL NO. 25-15).
Consent agenda
• Approval of the Jan. 21 City Council regular session minutes.
• Ordinance authorizing the city manager to execute a grant agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission to fund vehicle parking expansion-new terminal at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Second and third readings.
• Ordinance accepting a permanent water line easement from properties at 151-159 S. Mount Auburn Road. Second and third readings.
• Ordinance accepting a permanent water line easement from Community Counseling Center for property at 1987 Rusmar St. Second and third readings.
• Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute Aviation Project Consultant Supplemental Agreement No. 2 with Crawford, Murphy, and Tilly Inc. for additional services at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Reading and passage.
New ordinances
• Ordinance approving a second amendment to redevelopment agreement between the city of Cape Girardeau and Tenmile Holdings LLC. First reading. DEV — Trevor Pulley.
• Ordinance vacating the city's interest in parts of various street and alley rights of way in the Smelterville Subdivision. First reading. DEV — Trevor Pulley.
• Ordinance authorizing the acquisition of temporary construction easements from various property owners for the Cape Rock Drive Sidewalk Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) Grant projects. First reading. DEV — Trevor Pulley.
• Ordinance authorizing the city manager to execute an Air Traffic Control Tower Operating Assistance Grant Agreement for Fiscal Year 2024-2025, with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission. First reading. AIRPORT — JoJo Stuart.
Future appointments and memos
• Appointment to the University of Missouri Extension Council.
