Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12/7/20

Cape Girardeau City Council
5 p.m. Monday
City Hall
401 Independence St.
Study session
- No action will be taken during the study session
Presentation
- Chamber of Commerce, Convention & Visitors Bureau and MAGNET Annual Report
Communications/reports
Items for discussion
- Appearances by Advisory Board applicants
- Appearances regarding items not listed on the agenda. This is an opportunity for the City Council to listen to comments regarding items not listed on the agenda. The mayor may refer any matter brought up to the City Council to the city manager if action is needed. Individuals who wish to make comments must first be recognized by the mayor or mayor pro tem. Each speaker is allowed 5 minutes. Please face and speak directly to the City Council as a whole. The mayor and council members will not engage or answer questions during the speaker's time at the podium. The timer will sound at the end of the speaker's time. After all members of the public have appeared, the City Council may respond and discuss issues that were brought forward by the speakers.
- Agenda review
Regular session
Public Hearings
- 1. A public hearing to consider a request to rezone property at 319 North Main Street from M-1 (Light Manufacturing/Industrial District) to CBD (Central Business District).
- A public hearing to consider a request to rezone property at 4210 and 4250 State Highway K from R-1 (Single-Family Suburban Residential District) to C-1)
- A public hearing to consider a request to rezone property at 825 South Ellis Street from R-3 (High Density Single-Family Residential District) to NC (Neighborhood Commercial District).
- A public hearing to consider a request to rezone property at 2979 Beavercreek Drive from R-1 (Single-Family Suburban Residential District) to R-3 (High Density Single-Family Residential District).
Appearances regarding items listed on agenda
- Individuals who wish to make comments regarding items listed on the agenda must first be recognized by the mayor or mayor pro tem.
Consent agenda
- 5. Approval of the November 16, 2020, City Council regular session minutes and closed session minutes.
- Ordinance accepting a Permanent Utility Easement from Paul D. Robison and Kristy A. Robison, for property located at 2128 Woodhollow Court, in the City of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance vacating the City's interest in the Utility Easement located at 2128 Woodhollow Court, in the City of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance accepting a Permanent Utility Easement from Meyr Properties, L.P., a Missouri Limited Partnership, for Baldwin Place Phase III, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance approving the record plat of Tara Estates Amended. Second and third readings.
- Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute a Performance Guarantee Agreement with SEMO Development, LLC, for The Highlands at Hopper Crossing -- Phase 2, in the City of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.
Items removed from consent agenda
New ordinances
- Ordinance Amending Chapter 20 of the code of ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, regarding Police Officer Qualifications. First reading.
- Ordinance approving the record plat of Prairie Farms Subdivision. First reading.
- Ordinance approving the record plat of The Highlands at Hopper Crossing - Phase 2. First reading.
- Ordinance annexing land into the city limits of the city of Cape Girardeau, located adjacent to the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, upon the request of the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading.
- Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, by zoning newly annexed property located adjacent to the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport as A-1, Airport District. First reading.
- Ordinance extending the boundaries of Ward 6 to include newly annexed property into the city limits of the City of Cape Girardeau. First reading.
- Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Cape Girardeau, by changing the zoning of property located at 319 North Main Street, in the City and County of Cape Girardeau, from M-1 to CBD. First reading.
- Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Cape Girardeau, by changing the zoning of property located at 4210 and 4250 State Highway K, in the City and County of Cape Girardeau, from R-1 to C-1. First reading.
- Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Cape Girardeau, by changing the zoning of property located at 825 South
Appointments
- Appointment to the Historic Preservation Commission
- Appointment to the Show Me Center Board of Managers
Other Business
Closed session
- The City Council of the city of Cape Girardeau, may, as a part of a study session or regular or special City Council meeting, vote to hold a closed session to discuss issues listed in RSMo. Section 610.021, including but not limited to: legal actions, causes of legal action or litigation, leasing, purchasing or sale of real estate, hiring, firing, disciplining, personnel issues, or confidential or privileged communications with its attorneys.
- Legal actions and litigation, confidential communications with legal counsel, and personnel matters, pursuant to RSMo. Sections 610.021(1) and (3).
Memos
- Appointments to the Convention & Visitors Bureau Executive Board
Advisory Board minutes