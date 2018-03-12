Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12/3/18

Study session Presentations n Missouri's Bicentennial 2021, presented by Michael Sweeney of the Missouri Historical Society n Chamber of Commerce, Convention & Visitors Bureau and Magnet annual report...
Cape Girardeau City Council
City Hall
401 Independence St.
5 p.m., today
Study session
Presentations
Missouri's Bicentennial 2021, presented by Michael Sweeney of the Missouri Historical Society
Chamber of Commerce, Convention & Visitors Bureau and Magnet annual report
Communications/reports
Items for discussion
Agenda review
Regular session
Public hearings
A public hearing to consider a request for a special-use permit to construct, maintain and operate a telecommunication tower at 1157 S. West End Blvd.
A public hearing to consider a proposed amendment to city code regarding recreational vehicles.
Consent agenda
An ordinance rezoning property at the southwest corner of Hopper Road and Old Hopper Road
An ordinance appropriating funds for capital expenditures for parks and stormwater improvement projects, from bond proceeds and from revenue of the capital portion of the parks/stormwater sales tax
An ordinance amending city code regarding administrative relief and exceptions
An ordinance approving record plat of Rhodes Mount Auburn Subdivision -- Amended
Acceptance of improvements and authorization of final payment for 2017 Wayfinding Signage Project
New ordinances
An ordinance granting a special-use permit to Sprint, Cellective Solutions LLC, and the city for purposes of constructing, maintaining, and operating a telecommunication tower at 1157 S. West End Blvd.
An ordinance amending city code regarding recreational vehicles
An ordinance amending city code regarding renewal period and reciprocity of trade licenses
An ordinance accepting a permanent drainage easement for 439 Optimist Drive, from Billy Joe Bragg and Carol Ann Bragg
An ordinance approving record plat of Crowe Subdivision
An ordinance amending city code regarding liquor licenses
Appointments
Appointments to the Golf Course Advisory Board
Appointments to the Convention & Visitors Bureau Executive Board
Appointment to the River Campus Board of Managers
Appointment to the Show Me Center Board of Managers