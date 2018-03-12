All sections
NewsDecember 3, 2018
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12/3/18
Study session Presentations n Missouri's Bicentennial 2021, presented by Michael Sweeney of the Missouri Historical Society n Chamber of Commerce, Convention & Visitors Bureau and Magnet annual report...

Cape Girardeau City Council

City Hall

401 Independence St.

5 p.m., today

Study session

Presentations

  • Missouri's Bicentennial 2021, presented by Michael Sweeney of the Missouri Historical Society
  • Chamber of Commerce, Convention & Visitors Bureau and Magnet annual report

Communications/reports

Items for discussion

  • Agenda review

Regular session

Public hearings

  • A public hearing to consider a request for a special-use permit to construct, maintain and operate a telecommunication tower at 1157 S. West End Blvd.
  • A public hearing to consider a proposed amendment to city code regarding recreational vehicles.

Consent agenda

  • An ordinance rezoning property at the southwest corner of Hopper Road and Old Hopper Road
  • An ordinance appropriating funds for capital expenditures for parks and stormwater improvement projects, from bond proceeds and from revenue of the capital portion of the parks/stormwater sales tax
  • An ordinance amending city code regarding administrative relief and exceptions
  • An ordinance approving record plat of Rhodes Mount Auburn Subdivision -- Amended
  • Acceptance of improvements and authorization of final payment for 2017 Wayfinding Signage Project

New ordinances

  • An ordinance granting a special-use permit to Sprint, Cellective Solutions LLC, and the city for purposes of constructing, maintaining, and operating a telecommunication tower at 1157 S. West End Blvd.
  • An ordinance amending city code regarding recreational vehicles
  • An ordinance amending city code regarding renewal period and reciprocity of trade licenses
  • An ordinance accepting a permanent drainage easement for 439 Optimist Drive, from Billy Joe Bragg and Carol Ann Bragg
  • An ordinance approving record plat of Crowe Subdivision
  • An ordinance amending city code regarding liquor licenses

Appointments

  • Appointments to the Golf Course Advisory Board
  • Appointments to the Convention & Visitors Bureau Executive Board
  • Appointment to the River Campus Board of Managers
  • Appointment to the Show Me Center Board of Managers
