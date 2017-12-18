Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12/18/17

Public hearings
- A public hearing to consider the proposed voluntary annexation of property on County Road 313 into the city limits, as requested by Drury Properties Inc., and the proposed zoning of the same property as PD (planned development district)
- A public hearing to consider a request to rezone property on County Road 313 from C-2 (highway commercial district) to PD (planned development district)
Consent agenda
- An ordinance accepting permanent drainage easements for lots 4 and 6 of Rock Gardens Subdivision
- An ordinance accepting a permanent drainage easement, a temporary access easement and a permanent sanitary sewer easement for Lot 19 of Lilmac East Subdivision
- An ordinance to execute a special warranty deed to RFJ Real Estate Holdings LLC for property at 429 Cooper St.
- An ordinance accepting a special warranty deed from States Resources Corp. for property adjacent to South Minnesota Avenue
- An ordinance rezoning property at the northwest corner of North Mount Auburn and Kage roads from C-1 (general commercial) to C-2 (highway commercial district)
- An ordinance granting a special-use permit to Robin Keesee and Jill Collins for purposes of operating a bed-and-breakfast at 135 S. West End Blvd.
- An ordinance rezoning property at 3301 Hopper Road from R-1 (single-family residential) to C-1 (general commercial)
- An ordinance providing for the extension of a sales tax in the amount of three-eighths of 1 percent for the purpose of providing funding for stormwater control and local parks, and calling an election on the question of whether to extend such sales tax
- A resolution to execute a license and indemnity agreement with Patricia Dale to install a water service line in Engram Street right of way
- A resolution to execute a license and indemnity agreement with Southeast Missouri State University to install fiber-optic cable in North Pacific Street, Normal Avenue and North Sprigg Street right of way
- A resolution to execute an agreement with SkyWest Airlines Inc. for use of the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport facilities
- A resolution to execute a license and indemnity agreement with Marquette Tower Property LLC to install a sign overhanging North Fountain Street right of way
- A resolution to seek funding through the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, authorizing the city manager to pursue activities in an attempt to secure funding, and identifying a project manager
- A resolution to execute Amendment No. 9 to the general-services agreement with Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. for the wastewater-treatment plant project
- A resolution to execute a communication systems agreement with Motorola Solutions Inc. for radio interoperability infrastructure
- Acceptance of improvements made to the Cape LaCroix Recreation Trail and authorization to make final payment to ASA Asphalt Inc.
- Acceptance of public improvements to serve Redhawk Commons Phase 3
- Approval of the release of escrow agreement for Redhawk Commons Phase 3
New ordinances
- An ordinance amending city code regarding dangerous buildings
- An ordinance appropriating the expenditure of funds related to five grants for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2018
- An ordinance appropriating expenditures from the Legacy Endowment, Innovation, and Capital Allocations of the Casino Revenue Fund for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2018
- An ordinance accepting three permanent drainage easements for property along Hopper Road
- An ordinance to execute special warranty deed to SEMO Development LLC for property along Hopper Road
- An ordinance approving the record plat of Cape West 16th Subdivision
- An ordinance approving the record plat of Raben Subdivision
- An ordinance approving the record plat of Shadow Wood Villas Phase I Townhomes
- An ordinance annexing unincorporated land on County Road 313 into the city limits, upon the request of Drury Properties Inc.
- An ordinance zoning property on County Road 313, as PD (planned development district)
- An ordinance extending the boundaries of Ward 6 to include property newly annexed into the city limits
- An ordinance rezoning of property on County Road 313 from C-2 to PD
- An ordinance approving the preliminary development plan of Deerfield Estates for a proposed residential development
Appointments
- Appointments to the Cape Girardeau Area Magnet Board of Directors
Pertinent address:
401 Independence St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.