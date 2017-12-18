Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12/18/17

A public hearing to consider a request to rezone property on County Road 313 from C-2 (highway commercial district) to PD (planned development district)

A public hearing to consider the proposed voluntary annexation of property on County Road 313 into the city limits, as requested by Drury Properties Inc., and the proposed zoning of the same property as PD (planned development district)

An ordinance accepting permanent drainage easements for lots 4 and 6 of Rock Gardens Subdivision

An ordinance accepting a permanent drainage easement, a temporary access easement and a permanent sanitary sewer easement for Lot 19 of Lilmac East Subdivision

An ordinance to execute a special warranty deed to RFJ Real Estate Holdings LLC for property at 429 Cooper St.

An ordinance accepting a special warranty deed from States Resources Corp. for property adjacent to South Minnesota Avenue

An ordinance rezoning property at the northwest corner of North Mount Auburn and Kage roads from C-1 (general commercial) to C-2 (highway commercial district)

An ordinance granting a special-use permit to Robin Keesee and Jill Collins for purposes of operating a bed-and-breakfast at 135 S. West End Blvd.

An ordinance rezoning property at 3301 Hopper Road from R-1 (single-family residential) to C-1 (general commercial)

An ordinance providing for the extension of a sales tax in the amount of three-eighths of 1 percent for the purpose of providing funding for stormwater control and local parks, and calling an election on the question of whether to extend such sales tax

A resolution to execute a license and indemnity agreement with Patricia Dale to install a water service line in Engram Street right of way

A resolution to execute a license and indemnity agreement with Southeast Missouri State University to install fiber-optic cable in North Pacific Street, Normal Avenue and North Sprigg Street right of way

A resolution to execute an agreement with SkyWest Airlines Inc. for use of the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport facilities

A resolution to execute a license and indemnity agreement with Marquette Tower Property LLC to install a sign overhanging North Fountain Street right of way

A resolution to seek funding through the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, authorizing the city manager to pursue activities in an attempt to secure funding, and identifying a project manager

A resolution to execute Amendment No. 9 to the general-services agreement with Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. for the wastewater-treatment plant project

A resolution to execute a communication systems agreement with Motorola Solutions Inc. for radio interoperability infrastructure

Acceptance of improvements made to the Cape LaCroix Recreation Trail and authorization to make final payment to ASA Asphalt Inc.

Acceptance of public improvements to serve Redhawk Commons Phase 3