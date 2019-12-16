All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsDecember 16, 2019
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12/16/19
Study session Presentations n Cape Special Road District presentation Communications/reports Items for discussion n Planning and Zoning Commission Report n Appearances regarding items not listed on the agenda...

Cape Girardeau City Council

City Hall

401 Independence St.

5 p.m. today

Study session

Presentations

  • Cape Special Road District presentation

Communications/reports

Items for discussion

  • Planning and Zoning Commission Report
  • Appearances regarding items not listed on the agenda
  • Agenda review
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Regular session

Public hearings

Appearances regarding items listed on agenda

  • Items listed on agenda

Consent agenda

  • Approval of the Dec. 2 City Council regular session minutes
  • An ordinance amending Chapter 15 of the City Code by extending the one-half of 1% Transportation Sales Tax and reestablishing the City Transportation Trust Fund, and calling an election on the question whether to approve the sales tax extension; designating the time of holding the election; authorizing and directing the city clerk to give notice of the election. Second and third readings.
  • An ordinance approving the record plat of Summers Castle Rock Subdivision. Second and third readings.
  • An ordinance approving the record plat of Sleepy Hollow Subdivision. Second and third readings.
  • An ordinance granting a special-use permit to Union Electric Co. d/b/a Ameren Missouri for purposes of constructing, maintaining and operating an electrical power distribution substation at 1400 W. Cape Rock Drive. Second and third readings.
  • An ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances by changing the zoning of property at 1205 S. Mount Auburn Road from M-1 to R-4. Second and third readings.
  • An ordinance repealing Ordinance No. 4972 and dissolving the Downtown Cape Girardeau RPA 2 Special Allocation Fund. Second and third readings.
  • Accept improvements and authorize final payment to Apex Paving Co. for the 2019 Asphalt Overlay Program.

New ordinances

  • An ordinance authorizing and directing issuance, sale and delivery of special obligation bonds, series 2020, and approving certain documents and authorizing certain other actions in connection therewith. First, second and third readings.

Appointments

  • Appointment to the Convention & Visitors Bureau Executive Board
  • Appointments to the Liquor License Review Board
  • Appointments to the Cape Girardeau Area Magnet Board of Directors
Story Tags
Local News
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
NewsSep. 23
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
NewsSep. 22
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
NewsSep. 22
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
NewsSep. 22
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy