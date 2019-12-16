Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12/16/19

Study session Presentations n Cape Special Road District presentation Communications/reports Items for discussion n Planning and Zoning Commission Report n Appearances regarding items not listed on the agenda...
Cape Girardeau City Council
City Hall
401 Independence St.
5 p.m. today
Study session
Presentations
Cape Special Road District presentation
Communications/reports
Items for discussion
Planning and Zoning Commission Report
Appearances regarding items not listed on the agenda
Agenda review
Regular session
Public hearings
Appearances regarding items listed on agenda
Items listed on agenda
Consent agenda
Approval of the Dec. 2 City Council regular session minutes
An ordinance amending Chapter 15 of the City Code by extending the one-half of 1% Transportation Sales Tax and reestablishing the City Transportation Trust Fund, and calling an election on the question whether to approve the sales tax extension; designating the time of holding the election; authorizing and directing the city clerk to give notice of the election. Second and third readings.
An ordinance approving the record plat of Summers Castle Rock Subdivision. Second and third readings.
An ordinance approving the record plat of Sleepy Hollow Subdivision. Second and third readings.
An ordinance granting a special-use permit to Union Electric Co. d/b/a Ameren Missouri for purposes of constructing, maintaining and operating an electrical power distribution substation at 1400 W. Cape Rock Drive. Second and third readings.
An ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances by changing the zoning of property at 1205 S. Mount Auburn Road from M-1 to R-4. Second and third readings.
An ordinance repealing Ordinance No. 4972 and dissolving the Downtown Cape Girardeau RPA 2 Special Allocation Fund. Second and third readings.
Accept improvements and authorize final payment to Apex Paving Co. for the 2019 Asphalt Overlay Program.
New ordinances
An ordinance authorizing and directing issuance, sale and delivery of special obligation bonds, series 2020, and approving certain documents and authorizing certain other actions in connection therewith. First, second and third readings.
Appointments
Appointment to the Convention & Visitors Bureau Executive Board
Appointments to the Liquor License Review Board
Appointments to the Cape Girardeau Area Magnet Board of Directors