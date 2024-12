Items for discussion

Regular session

Consent agenda

An ordinance to execute a municipal agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for bridge work on the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge

A resolution to execute an agreement with Lappe Cement Finishing Inc. for the Sidewalk Point Repair 2018 Project

A resolution to execute a fiduciary agreement on behalf of the city for the Cape Girardeau Police Department and the Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force

A resolution to execute a contract with Delta Dental for employee dental insurance services

A resolution to execute a contract with Anthem Blue Cross for employee health insurance services

A resolution to execute a performance guarantee agreement with RiverWest Partners L.C. for Walden Park Phase 4 development

A resolution to execute a license and indemnity agreement with the Zona M. Zickfield Trust for installation of an awning at 25/27/29 N. Main St.

A resolution to execute a license and indemnity agreement with Reba Abbott for installation of an awning at 110 Themis St.