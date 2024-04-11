Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-4-24

Cape Girardeau City Council
5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4
City Hall
Items for discussion
• Appearances by Advisory Board applicants
• Consent agenda review
Public hearing
• A public hearing to consider a request for a special-use permit for purposes of constructing, maintaining and operating a billboard at 3849 Business Park Place. (Item No. 15; BILL NO. 24-113)
Consent agenda
• Approval of the Oct. 21 City Council regular session minutes and Oct. 23 closed session minutes
• Ordinance amending Chapter 25 of the Code of Ordinances regarding improvement of parking areas. Second and third readings
• Ordinance amending Chapter 25 of the Code of Ordinances regarding access management. Second and third Readings.
• Ordinance amending Chapter 25 of the Code of Ordinances regarding utilities. Second and third readings.
• Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances regarding accessory structures and uses. Second and third readings.
• Ordinance authorizing the issuance of special tax bills for various properties for the demolition of dangerous buildings, located in the city and county of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
• Ordinance accepting easements from various property owners for Whitener Street sanitary sewer relocation. Second and third readings.
• Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute a license and indemnity agreement with Broadway Theater LLC to place certain improvements at 805 Broadway. Reading and passage.
• Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute license and indemnity agreements with property owners along Minnesota Avenue as part of the Minnesota Avenue and Highway 74 Intersection Improvement Project. Reading and passage.
• Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute an agreement with Nip Kelley Equipment Co. Inc. for the Cape Rock Water Treatment Plant – Hydraulic Bottleneck Improvements. Reading and passage.
• Accept the improvements and authorize final payment to Apex Paving Co. Inc., dba ASA Asphalt for the 2023 Asphalt Overlay Program.
• Acceptance of the Bellevue Street extension east of North Main Street.
Items removed from consent agenda
• Ordi nance granting a special-use permit to KEENMAC LLC for the purposes of constructing, maintaining and operating a restaurant drive-through at 716 and 718 Broadway. Second and third readings.
New ordinances
• Ordinance granting a special-use permit to Derek and Karla Cornelius for purposes of constructing, maintaining and operating a billboard at 3849 Business Park Place. First reading. DEV — Ryan Shrimplin .
• Ordinance approving the record plat of Kneezle Shed Subdivision. First reading. DEV — Ryan Shrimplin .
• Ordinance approving the record plat of Lutheran Home Southwest Subdivision. First reading. DEV — Ryan Shrimplin .
• Ordinance annexing land at 3082 County Road 620 into the city limits. First reading. DEV — Ryan Shrimplin .
• Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances by zoning newly annexed property at 3082 County Road 620 as M-1, light manufacturing/industrial district. First reading. DEV — Ryan Shrimplin.
• Ordinance extending the boundaries of Ward 4 to include property newly annexed into the city limits. First reading. DEV — Ryan Shrimplin.
• Ordinance annexing land at 3268 Perryville Road into the city limits. First reading. DEV — Ryan Shrimplin.
• Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances by zoning newly annexed property at 3268 Perryville Road as R-1, single-family suburban residential dDistrict. First reading. DEV — Ryan Shrimplin .
• Ordinance extending the boundaries of Ward 4 to include property newly annexed into the city limits. First reading. DEV — Ryan Shrimplin.
Appointments
• Appointment to the Golf Course Advisory Board .
• Appointments to the Tree Board.
Other business
• Appointment of deputy city clerk pursuant to Section 2-53 of the City Code.
• Set regular City Council meetings for the 2025 calendar year.
Future appointments
• Appointment to the Liquor License Review Board
• Appointments to the Bloomfield Crossing Community Improvement District Board of Directors.
• Appointment to the River Campus Board of Managers
• Appointment to the Show Me Center Board of Managers
