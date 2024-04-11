Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-4-24

Cape Girardeau City Council

5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4

City Hall

Items for discussion

• Appearances by Advisory Board applicants

• Consent agenda review

Public hearing

• A public hearing to consider a request for a special-use permit for purposes of constructing, maintaining and operating a billboard at 3849 Business Park Place. (Item No. 15; BILL NO. 24-113)

Consent agenda

• Approval of the Oct. 21 City Council regular session minutes and Oct. 23 closed session minutes

• Ordinance amending Chapter 25 of the Code of Ordinances regarding improvement of parking areas. Second and third readings

• Ordinance amending Chapter 25 of the Code of Ordinances regarding access management. Second and third Readings.

• Ordinance amending Chapter 25 of the Code of Ordinances regarding utilities. Second and third readings.

• Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances regarding accessory structures and uses. Second and third readings.

• Ordinance authorizing the issuance of special tax bills for various properties for the demolition of dangerous buildings, located in the city and county of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.

• Ordinance accepting easements from various property owners for Whitener Street sanitary sewer relocation. Second and third readings.

• Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute a license and indemnity agreement with Broadway Theater LLC to place certain improvements at 805 Broadway. Reading and passage.

• Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute license and indemnity agreements with property owners along Minnesota Avenue as part of the Minnesota Avenue and Highway 74 Intersection Improvement Project. Reading and passage.

• Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute an agreement with Nip Kelley Equipment Co. Inc. for the Cape Rock Water Treatment Plant – Hydraulic Bottleneck Improvements. Reading and passage.

• Accept the improvements and authorize final payment to Apex Paving Co. Inc., dba ASA Asphalt for the 2023 Asphalt Overlay Program.

• Acceptance of the Bellevue Street extension east of North Main Street.

Items removed from consent agenda