Appearances regarding items not listed on the agenda

A public hearing to consider a request to rezone property at 623 N. Main St. from M-1 (light manufacturing/industrial district), PD (planned development district) and R-4 (medium density multifamily residential district) to CBD (central business district).

Appearances regarding items listed on the agenda

Approval of the Oct. 16 City Council regular session minutes and closed session minutes

An ordinance approving the record plat of Ahrens Second Subdivision

An ordinance approving the record plat of Scheibe's Addition

A resolution authorizing the city manager to execute a demolition contract with Ronald Kucera Jr. for the demolition of buildings at 1217 N. Water St. and 33 N. Henderson Ave.

A resolution authorizing the city manager to execute a license and indemnity agreement with Cape Girardeau School District for installation of 16 boulders at 2880 Hopper Road

A resolution authorizing the city manager to execute a contract with Anthem Blue Cross for employee health insurance services

A resolution authorizing the city manager to execute a contract with Delta Dental for employee dental insurance services

A resolution authorizing the city manager to execute a license and indemnity agreement with Brian D. Tracy and Debra A. Tracy for an irrigation system and other improvements at 689 Highland Drive

A resolution authorizing the city manager to execute a release of lien for property at 306 S. Benton St., under the Federal Home Loan Bank Affordable Housing Grant Program

A resolution authorizing the city manager to execute a license and indemnity agreement with D Bold Enterprises LLC for installation of an awning at 120 Broadway Cape Girardeau

A resolution authorizing the city manager to execute a license and indemnity agreement with The Highlands at Hopper Crossing HOA LLC for installation of a monument sign at 999 Lochinvar Lane

Approval of a time extension for the special-use permit issued to Derek and Karla Cornelius for a billboard at 3849 Business Park Place

Accept construction and authorize final payment to Kiefner Brothers Inc. for the Police Station, Jail and Municipal Court Design Build Project.