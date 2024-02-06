Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-30-24

Cape Girardeau City Council
5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2
City Hall
Items for discussion
• Appearances by advisory board applicants
• Transportation Trust Fund 7 presentation — Jeff Maurer
• Consent agenda review
Consent agenda
• Approval of the Nov. 18 City Council regular session minutes.
• Ordinance amending Schedule C of Section 26-132 of the city code by establishing stop signs at various intersections. Second and third readings.
• Ordinance amending Schedule K of Section 26-132 of the city code by establishing yield signs at various intersections. Second and third readings.
• Ordinance accepting a permanent water line easement from Cape Girardeau County for property at 3555 Veterans Memorial Drive. Second and third readings.
• Ordinance vacating the city's interest in a sanitary sewer easement on property at 1619 Whitener St. Second and third readings.
• Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances regarding Height and Area Exceptions and Modifications. Second and third readings.
• Ordinance approving the record plat of Athena Properties Subdivision. Second and third readings.
• Ordinance approving the record plat of McMillan's First Subdivision. Second and third readings.
• Ordinance appropriating monies from the general fund for expenditures for the police department for fiscal year ending June 30. Second and third readings.
• Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute an agreement with Proshot Concrete Inc. for the Merriwether Storm Tunnel Rehabilitation. Reading and passage.
• Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute an agreement with Fronabarger Concreters Inc. for the South Sprigg Street Improvements — Southern Expressway to Shawnee Parkway. Reading and Passage.
New ordinances
• Ordinance approving the record plat of Midamerica Crossings Fourth Subdivision. First reading. DEV — Ryan Shrimplin
• Ordinance authorizing the city manager to execute a cooperation agreement with the Cape Girardeau Public Library regarding insurance for library employees and authorizing certain actions by city officials. First reading. CMO — Trevor Pulley
Future Appointments
• Appointment to the SEMO Redi Board of Directors
