NewsNovember 29, 2024

Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-30-24

Get a sneak peek of the Cape Girardeau City Council's agenda for Dec 2, featuring discussions on transportation, new ordinances, and key infrastructure improvements.

story image illustation

Cape Girardeau City Council

5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2

City Hall

Items for discussion

• Appearances by advisory board applicants

• Transportation Trust Fund 7 presentation — Jeff Maurer

• Consent agenda review

Consent agenda

• Approval of the Nov. 18 City Council regular session minutes.

• Ordinance amending Schedule C of Section 26-132 of the city code by establishing stop signs at various intersections. Second and third readings.

• Ordinance amending Schedule K of Section 26-132 of the city code by establishing yield signs at various intersections. Second and third readings.

• Ordinance accepting a permanent water line easement from Cape Girardeau County for property at 3555 Veterans Memorial Drive. Second and third readings.

• Ordinance vacating the city's interest in a sanitary sewer easement on property at 1619 Whitener St. Second and third readings.

• Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances regarding Height and Area Exceptions and Modifications. Second and third readings.

• Ordinance approving the record plat of Athena Properties Subdivision. Second and third readings.

• Ordinance approving the record plat of McMillan's First Subdivision. Second and third readings.

• Ordinance appropriating monies from the general fund for expenditures for the police department for fiscal year ending June 30. Second and third readings.

• Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute an agreement with Proshot Concrete Inc. for the Merriwether Storm Tunnel Rehabilitation. Reading and passage.

• Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute an agreement with Fronabarger Concreters Inc. for the South Sprigg Street Improvements — Southern Expressway to Shawnee Parkway. Reading and Passage.

New ordinances

• Ordinance approving the record plat of Midamerica Crossings Fourth Subdivision. First reading. DEV — Ryan Shrimplin

• Ordinance authorizing the city manager to execute a cooperation agreement with the Cape Girardeau Public Library regarding insurance for library employees and authorizing certain actions by city officials. First reading. CMO — Trevor Pulley

Future Appointments

• Appointment to the SEMO Redi Board of Directors

Cape Girardeau City Council agenda
