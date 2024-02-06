All sections
NewsNovember 20, 2017
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11/20/17
Cape Girardeau City Council

City Hall

401 Independence St.

Study session, 5 p.m. today

Items for discussion

  • Recognition of Richard Randol for retirement from the public-works department
  • Planning and Zoning Commission report
  • Star Vue Apartments Proposed Development -- Starview Development LLC
  • Police department update

Regular session, 7 p.m.

Presentations

  • 16 Days of Activism Against Gender Violence proclamation
  • South Cape Girardeau cleanup recognition

Consent agenda

  • An ordinance accepting a permanent water-line easement from The Heritage Park Condominium Association for property at 1310 Lexington Ave.
  • An ordinance to execute an air-traffic control tower operating-assistance grant agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport
  • An ordinance rezoning property at 1927 N. Kingshighway from RMH (residential manufactured home district) to R-4 (medium density multifamily residential district)
  • An ordinance amending city code regarding C-1 (general commercial district) zoning
  • A resolution adopting the 2017 Downtown Strategic Plan Update
  • A resolution of support for the proposal from Starview Development LLC for the Star Vue Apartments workforce housing development
  • A resolution to execute a license and indemnity agreement with the Cape Girardeau School District to place banners on light poles
  • A resolution approving city consent to pledge and security agreement among the city of Cape Girardeau, Central Bank of Kansas City, and Old Town TIF Member LLC
  • A motion to accept improvements and authorize final payment to Fronabarger Concreters Inc. for the Independence Street/Gordonville Road roundabout
  • A motion to accept improvements and authorize final payment to Kiefner Brothers Inc. for Fire Station No. 1 interior renovation
  • Approval of the transfer of ownership of the special-use permit for 155 S. Park Ave. from Paul and Patricia Grebe to Dan and Colleen Rees

New ordinances

  • An ordinance approving the record plat of Bartlett Subdivision
  • An ordinance approving the record plat of Rhodes Mount Auburn Subdivision
  • An ordinance approving the record plat of a re-subdivision of a Physicians Alliance Subdivision lot
  • An ordinance to execute a municipal agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for improvements to U.S. 61 (Kingshighway)
  • An ordinance approving the record plat of Painter Subdivision
  • An ordinance accepting permanent drainage easements for lots 4 and 6 of Rock Gardens Subdivision
  • An ordinance accepting a permanent drainage easement, a temporary access easement and a permanent sanitary sewer easement for lot 19 of Lilmac East Subdivision

Appointment

  • Appointment to the Convention & Visitors Bureau executive board

Pertinent address:

401 Independence St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

