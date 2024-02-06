Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11/20/17

Items for discussion n Recognition of Richard Randol for retirement from the public-works department n Planning and Zoning Commission report n Star Vue Apartments Proposed Development -- Starview Development LLC...
Cape Girardeau City Council
City Hall
401 Independence St.
Study session, 5 p.m. today
Items for discussion
Recognition of Richard Randol for retirement from the public-works department
Planning and Zoning Commission report
Star Vue Apartments Proposed Development -- Starview Development LLC
Police department update
Regular session, 7 p.m.
Presentations
16 Days of Activism Against Gender Violence proclamation
South Cape Girardeau cleanup recognition
Consent agenda
An ordinance accepting a permanent water-line easement from The Heritage Park Condominium Association for property at 1310 Lexington Ave.
An ordinance to execute an air-traffic control tower operating-assistance grant agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport
An ordinance rezoning property at 1927 N. Kingshighway from RMH (residential manufactured home district) to R-4 (medium density multifamily residential district)
An ordinance amending city code regarding C-1 (general commercial district) zoning
A resolution adopting the 2017 Downtown Strategic Plan Update
A resolution of support for the proposal from Starview Development LLC for the Star Vue Apartments workforce housing development
A resolution to execute a license and indemnity agreement with the Cape Girardeau School District to place banners on light poles
A resolution approving city consent to pledge and security agreement among the city of Cape Girardeau, Central Bank of Kansas City, and Old Town TIF Member LLC
A motion to accept improvements and authorize final payment to Fronabarger Concreters Inc. for the Independence Street/Gordonville Road roundabout
A motion to accept improvements and authorize final payment to Kiefner Brothers Inc. for Fire Station No. 1 interior renovation
Approval of the transfer of ownership of the special-use permit for 155 S. Park Ave. from Paul and Patricia Grebe to Dan and Colleen Rees
New ordinances
An ordinance approving the record plat of Bartlett Subdivision
An ordinance approving the record plat of Rhodes Mount Auburn Subdivision
An ordinance approving the record plat of a re-subdivision of a Physicians Alliance Subdivision lot
An ordinance to execute a municipal agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for improvements to U.S. 61 (Kingshighway)
An ordinance approving the record plat of Painter Subdivision
An ordinance accepting permanent drainage easements for lots 4 and 6 of Rock Gardens Subdivision
An ordinance accepting a permanent drainage easement, a temporary access easement and a permanent sanitary sewer easement for lot 19 of Lilmac East Subdivision
Appointment
Appointment to the Convention & Visitors Bureau executive board