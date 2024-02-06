Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11/20/17

16 Days of Activism Against Gender Violence proclamation

An ordinance accepting a permanent water-line easement from The Heritage Park Condominium Association for property at 1310 Lexington Ave.

An ordinance to execute an air-traffic control tower operating-assistance grant agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport

An ordinance rezoning property at 1927 N. Kingshighway from RMH (residential manufactured home district) to R-4 (medium density multifamily residential district)

An ordinance amending city code regarding C-1 (general commercial district) zoning

A resolution adopting the 2017 Downtown Strategic Plan Update

A resolution of support for the proposal from Starview Development LLC for the Star Vue Apartments workforce housing development

A resolution to execute a license and indemnity agreement with the Cape Girardeau School District to place banners on light poles

A resolution approving city consent to pledge and security agreement among the city of Cape Girardeau, Central Bank of Kansas City, and Old Town TIF Member LLC

A motion to accept improvements and authorize final payment to Fronabarger Concreters Inc. for the Independence Street/Gordonville Road roundabout

A motion to accept improvements and authorize final payment to Kiefner Brothers Inc. for Fire Station No. 1 interior renovation