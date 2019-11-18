Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11/18/19

An ordinance amending city code regarding Liquor License Review Board and appeals

An ordinance authorizing issuance of a special tax bill for property located at 1018 Good Hope St., for the demolition of a dangerous building

An ordinance amending city code by rezoning of property located at 623 North Main St., from M-1 (light industrial), PD (planned development) and R-4 (medium density multifamily residential) to CBD (central business district)

