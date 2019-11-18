Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11/18/19

Cape Girardeau City Council
City Hall
401 Independence St.
5 p.m. today
Study session
Presentation
- 16 Days of Activism Against Gender Violence proclamation
- Small Business Saturday proclamation
Communications/reports
Items for discussion
- TTF6 discussion
- Appearances regarding items not listed on the agenda
- Agenda review
Regular session
Appearances regarding items listed on the agenda
Consent agenda
- An ordinance approving record plat of Journee Lane Subdivision
- An ordinance amending city code regarding Liquor License Review Board and appeals
- An ordinance authorizing issuance of a special tax bill for property located at 1018 Good Hope St., for the demolition of a dangerous building
- An ordinance amending city code by rezoning of property located at 623 North Main St., from M-1 (light industrial), PD (planned development) and R-4 (medium density multifamily residential) to CBD (central business district)
- An ordinance to execute an agreement for professional and construction services with Penzel Construction Company Inc., for the city hall project
New ordinances
- An ordinance to execute an agreement with Cape Girardeau County for tax collection services
- An ordinance approving the record plat of Graves Lynwood Subdivision
- An ordinance approving the record plat of West Broadway Properties Subdivision
- An ordinance approving the record plat of Blattner Fifth Subdivision
- An ordinance approving the record plat of Kingshighway Subdivision
- An ordinance amending city code by establishing no parking anytime along a portion of Normal Avenue