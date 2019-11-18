All sections
NewsNovember 18, 2019

Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11/18/19

Cape Girardeau City Council City Hall 401 Independence St. 5 p.m. today Study session Presentation n 16 Days of Activism Against Gender Violence proclamation n Small Business Saturday proclamation Communications/reports n City Council n Staff Items for discussion...

Cape Girardeau City Council

City Hall

401 Independence St.

5 p.m. today

Study session

Presentation

  • 16 Days of Activism Against Gender Violence proclamation
  • Small Business Saturday proclamation

Communications/reports

  • City Council
  • Staff

Items for discussion

  • TTF6 discussion
  • Appearances regarding items not listed on the agenda
  • Agenda review

Regular session

Appearances regarding items listed on the agenda

Consent agenda

  • An ordinance approving record plat of Journee Lane Subdivision
  • An ordinance amending city code regarding Liquor License Review Board and appeals
  • An ordinance authorizing issuance of a special tax bill for property located at 1018 Good Hope St., for the demolition of a dangerous building
  • An ordinance amending city code by rezoning of property located at 623 North Main St., from M-1 (light industrial), PD (planned development) and R-4 (medium density multifamily residential) to CBD (central business district)
  • An ordinance to execute an agreement for professional and construction services with Penzel Construction Company Inc., for the city hall project

New ordinances

  • An ordinance to execute an agreement with Cape Girardeau County for tax collection services
  • An ordinance approving the record plat of Graves Lynwood Subdivision
  • An ordinance approving the record plat of West Broadway Properties Subdivision
  • An ordinance approving the record plat of Blattner Fifth Subdivision
  • An ordinance approving the record plat of Kingshighway Subdivision
  • An ordinance amending city code by establishing no parking anytime along a portion of Normal Avenue
Local News

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

