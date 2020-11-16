Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11/16/20

Cape Girardeau City Council
5 p.m. Monday
City Hall
401 Independence St.
Study session
- No action will be taken during the study session
Presentation
- 16 Days of Activism Against Gender Violence Proclamation
- COVID-19 update by the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center
Communications/reports
Items for discussion
- Planning and Zoning Commission report
- Appearances by Advisory Board applicants
- Appearances regarding items not listed on the agenda. This is an opportunity for the City Council to listen to comments regarding items not listed on the agenda. The mayor may refer any matter brought up to the City Council to the city manager if action is needed. Individuals who wish to make comments must first be recognized by the mayor or mayor pro tem. Each speaker is allowed 5 minutes. Please face and speak directly to the City Council as a whole. The mayor and council members will not engage or answer questions during the speaker's time at the podium. The timer will sound at the end of the speaker's time. After all members of the public have appeared, the City Council may respond and discuss issues that were brought forward by the speakers.
- Agenda review
Regular session
Public Hearings
- A public hearing to consider vacating the city's interest in the utility easement at 2128 Woodhollow Court. (Item 10; BILL NO. 20-165)
- A public hearing to consider the proposed voluntary annexation of property adjacent to the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, as requested by the City of Cape Girardeau, and the proposed zoning of the same property as A-1, Airport District.
Appearances regarding items listed on agenda
- Individuals who wish to make comments regarding items listed on the agenda must first be recognized by the mayor or mayor pro tem.
Consent agenda
- Approval of the Nov. 2 City Council regular session minutes and closed session minutes.
- Ordinance approving the record plat of Walden Park, Phase 5. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance approving the record plat of Rhodes Mount Auburn Subdivision, No. 2. Second and third readings.
- Resolution acknowledging receipt of an annexation petition for property at 4178 State Highway K, and setting a public hearing regarding the proposed annexation. Reading and passage.
- Accept improvements and authorize final payment to Evrard Co. Inc. for the Fort D Roof Replacement Project.
- Acceptance of public improvements to serve Walden Park, Phase 5.
Items removed from consent agenda
New ordinances
- Ordinance accepting a permanent utility easement from Paul D. Robison and Kristy A. Robison, for property at 2128 Woodhollow Court. First reading.
- Ordinance vacating the city's interest in the utility easement at 2128 Woodhollow Court. First reading.
- Ordinance accepting a permanent utility easement from Meyr Properties L.P., a Missouri Limited Partnership, for Baldwin Place, Phase III. First reading.
- Ordinance appropriating the expenditure of funds related to the CARES Act Grant for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021. First, second and third readings.
- Ordinance approving the record plat of Tara Estates Amended. First reading.
Appointments
- Appointments to the Liquor License Review Board
- Appointment to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board
- Appointment to the River Campus Board of Managers
Other Business
Closed session
- The City Council of the city of Cape Girardeau, may, as a part of a study session or regular or special City Council meeting, vote to hold a closed session to discuss issues listed in RSMo. Section 610.021, including but not limited to: legal actions, causes of legal action or litigation, leasing, purchasing or sale of real estate, hiring, firing, disciplining, personnel issues, or confidential or privileged communications with its attorneys.
- Legal actions and litigation, confidential communications with legal counsel, and personnel matters, pursuant to RSMo. Sections 610.021(1) and (3).
Memos
- Appointment to the Show Me Center Board of Managers
Advisory Board minutes