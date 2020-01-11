Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11/1/20

Cape Girardeau City Council
5 p.m. Monday City Hall
401 Independence St.
Study session
- No action will be taken during the study session
Presentation
- Citizen Academy Graduate Recognition
- Beautiful Business Property of the Month
- Employee Health and Dental Insurance Renewal Presentation
Communications/reports
Items for discussion
- Planning and Zoning Commission Report
- Appearances by Advisory Board Applicants
- Appearances regarding items not listed on the agenda
This is an opportunity for the City Council to listen to comments regarding items not listed on the agenda. The Mayor may refer any matter brought up to the City Council to the City Manager if action is needed. Individuals who wish to make comments must first be recognized by the Mayor or Mayor Pro Tem. Each speaker is allowed 5 minutes. Please face and speak directly to the City Council as a whole. The Mayor and Council Members will not engage or answer questions during the speaker's time at the podium. The timer will sound at the end of the speaker's time. After all members of the public have appeared, the City Council may respond and discuss issues that were brought forward by the speakers.
Regular session
Appearances regarding items listed on agenda
- Individuals who wish to make comments regarding items listed on the agenda must first be recognized by the mayor or mayor pro tem.
Consent agenda
- Approval of the Oct. 19, City Council regular session minutes and closed session minutes.
- Ordinance accepting a General Warranty Deed from the Jerry Lipps Voluntary Trust Agreement of April 1, 1982, for property located adjacent to the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance accepting a Permanent Waterline Easement from D&D Cape Investments, L.P., for property located at 711 South Mount Auburn Road, in the City of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance amending the Sewer Tap Fees in Section 25-1105 (d)(3) of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance approving the record plat of Rally's Subdivision. Second and third readings.
- Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a Performance Guarantee Agreement with RiverWest Partners, L.C., for Walden Park Phase 5, in the City of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.
- Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute an Agreement with Nip Kelley Equipment Company, Inc., for the 2020-2021 CIST Street Repair Project, in the City of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.
- Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a contract with Anthem Blue Cross for Employee Health Insurance Services, in the City of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.
- Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a contract with Delta Dental for Employee Dental Insurance Services, in the City of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.
New ordinances
- Ordinance approving the record plat of Walden Park Phase 5. First reading.
- Ordinance approving the record plat of Rhodes Mount Auburn Subdivision Number 2. First reading.
Appointments
- Appointments to the Golf Course Advisory Board.
- Appointment to the Historic Preservation Commission
nAppointments to the Planning and Zoning Commission
New ordinances
- Set Regular City Council Meetings for the 2021 calendar year.
Closed session
- The City Council of the city of Cape Girardeau, may, as a part of a study session or regular or special city council meeting, vote to hold a closed session to discuss issues listed in RSMo. Section 610.021, including but not limited to: legal actions, causes of legal action or litigation, leasing, purchasing or sale of real estate, hiring, firing, disciplining, personnel issues, or confidential or privileged communications with its attorneys.
- Legal actions and litigation, confidential communications with legal counsel, and personnel matters, pursuant to RSMo. Sections 610.021(1) and (3).
Memos
- Analysis of Sales Tax Revenue for Year Ending June 30, 2020.
- Semiannual Summary of the Public Safety Trust Funds
- Semiannual Summary of the Transportation Trust Funds I - V
- Appointments to the Liquor License Review Board
- Appointment to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board
- Appointment to the River Campus Board of Managers
Advisory Board Minutes