Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10/7/19

Appearances regarding items not listed on the agenda

Appearances regarding items not listed on the agenda

A public hearing to consider a request for a special-use permit for purposes of constructing, maintaining and operating a billboard at 101 N. Kingshighway

A public hearing to consider a request for a special-use permit for purposes of constructing, maintaining and operating a billboard at 101 N. Kingshighway

A public hearing to consider a request to rezone property at 621 Perry Ave., from R-3 (high density single-family residential district) to C-1 (general commercial district)

A public hearing to consider a request to rezone property at 621 Perry Ave., from R-3 (high density single-family residential district) to C-1 (general commercial district)

Appearances regarding items listed on the agenda

An ordinance to execute Amendment 4 to a state block grant agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for design and construction of the runway lighting project

An ordinance to execute Amendment 3 to the state block grant agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission to fund the acquisition of an aircraft rescue fire fighting vehicle at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport

An ordinance approving the record plat of Tara Estates

A resolution to execute a five-year aviation fuels contract with Eastern Aviation Fuels Inc., d/b/a Titan Aviation Fuels, at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport

A resolution to execute a license and indemnity agreement with Grace Works LLC for installation of two projecting signs to be at 125 N. Water St.

Accept the improvements and authorize final payment to the contractor for masonry for Capaha Park restrooms

Acceptance of public improvements to serve Tara Estates