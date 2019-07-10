All sections
NewsOctober 7, 2019

Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10/7/19

Study session Presentation n United Way update Communications/reports n City council n Staff Items for discussion n Planning and Zoning Commission report n Tobacco 21 Initiative presentation...

Cape Girardeau City Council

City Hall

401 Independence St.

5 p.m. today

Study session

Presentation

  • United Way update

Communications/reports

  • City council
  • Staff
Items for discussion

  • Planning and Zoning Commission report
  • Tobacco 21 Initiative presentation
  • Appearances regarding items not listed on the agenda
  • Agenda review

Regular session

Public hearings

  • A public hearing to consider a request to rezone property at 621 Perry Ave., from R-3 (high density single-family residential district) to C-1 (general commercial district)
  • A public hearing to consider a request for a special-use permit for purposes of constructing, maintaining and operating a billboard at 101 N. Kingshighway

Appearances regarding items listed on the agenda

Consent agenda

  • An ordinance to execute Amendment 4 to a state block grant agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for design and construction of the runway lighting project
  • An ordinance to execute Amendment 3 to the state block grant agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission to fund the acquisition of an aircraft rescue fire fighting vehicle at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport
  • An ordinance approving the record plat of Tara Estates
  • A resolution to execute a five-year aviation fuels contract with Eastern Aviation Fuels Inc., d/b/a Titan Aviation Fuels, at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport
  • A resolution to execute a license and indemnity agreement with Grace Works LLC for installation of two projecting signs to be at 125 N. Water St.
  • Accept the improvements and authorize final payment to the contractor for masonry for Capaha Park restrooms
  • Acceptance of public improvements to serve Tara Estates
  • Acceptance of public improvements to serve Barnabas Acres sanitary sewer system

New ordinances

  • An ordinance to execute an air traffic control tower operating assistance grant agreement for fiscal 2020 with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport
  • An ordinance rezoning property at 621 Perry Ave. from R-3 to C-1
  • An ordinance granting a special-use permit to Sandy McLane Donley, Gill Family Properties LLC and Robinson Outdoor LLC for purposes of constructing, maintaining and operating a billboard at 101 N. Kingshighway
  • An ordinance approving the record plat of a resubdivision of Lot 2 of a minor subdivision of Lot B of Cape West Crossings -- Phase II Amended
  • An ordinance authorizing the issuance of a special tax bill for property at 1418 N. Spanish St. for the demolition of a dangerous building and for the abatement of a nuisance
