Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10/4--20

Cape Girardeau City Council
5 p.m. Monday City Hall
401 Independence St.
Study session
- No action will be taken during the study session
Presentation
- Beautiful Business Property of the Month
- Recognition of Jeff Crites for retirement from the Fire Department.
- Recognition of Brian Shaffer for retirement from the Fire Department.
- Lindenwood Apartments Rehabilitation Tax Credit Project Presentation
Communications/reports
Items for discussion
- Advisory Boards and Commissions Presentation
- Pet License Presentation
- Appearances regarding items not listed on the agenda
This is an opportunity for the city council to listen to comments regarding items not listed on the agenda. The mayor may refer any matter brought up to the city council to the city canager if action is needed. Individuals who wish to make comments must first be recognized by the mayor or mayor pro tem. Each speaker is allowed 5 minutes. Please face and speak directly to the city council as a whole. The mayor and council members will not engage or answer questions during the speaker's time at the podium. The timer will sound at the end of the speaker's time. After all members of the public have appeared, the city council may respond and discuss issues that were brought forward by the speakers.
Regular session
Appearances regarding items listed on agenda
- Individuals who wish to make comments regarding items listed on the agenda must first be recognized by the mayor or mayor pro tem.
Consent agenda
- Approval of the Sept. 21, city council regular session minutes and closed session minutes.
- Ordinance approving the record plat of Ratliff Acres. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance approving the record plat of Court 1 Subdivision, Plat No. 2. Second and third readings.
- Resolution of support for the proposal from RCH Development, for the Lindenwood Apartments housing development. Reading and passage
New ordinances
- Ordinance authorizing the issuance of Special Tax Bills on certain properties for the demolition of dangerous buildings and for nuisance abatements under the provisions of Chapter 7 and Chapter 13 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Cape Girardeau, Missouri. First Reading.
- Ordinance approving the record plat of Walden Park Townhomes. First reading.
- Ordinance Amending the Cape Girardeau City Code regarding Advisory Boards and Commissions. First reading.
Appointments
- Appointment to the Planning and Zoning Commission
Closed session
- The City Council of the city of Cape Girardeau, may, as a part of a study session or regular or special city council meeting, vote to hold a closed session to discuss issues listed in RSMo. Section 610.021, including but not limited to: legal actions, causes of legal action or litigation, leasing, purchasing or sale of real estate, hiring, firing, disciplining, personnel issues, or confidential or privileged communications with its attorneys.
- Legal actions and litigation, confidential communications with legal counsel, and personnel matters, pursuant to RSMo. Sections 610.021(1) and (3).
Memos
- Appointments to the Board of Adjustment
Advisory Board Minutes