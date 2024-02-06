Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10/4--20

Cape Girardeau City Council

5 p.m. Monday City Hall

401 Independence St.

Study session

No action will be taken during the study session

Presentation

Beautiful Business Property of the Month

Recognition of Jeff Crites for retirement from the Fire Department.

Recognition of Brian Shaffer for retirement from the Fire Department.

Lindenwood Apartments Rehabilitation Tax Credit Project Presentation

Communications/reports

City Council staff

Items for discussion

Advisory Boards and Commissions Presentation

Pet License Presentation

Appearances regarding items not listed on the agenda

This is an opportunity for the city council to listen to comments regarding items not listed on the agenda. The mayor may refer any matter brought up to the city council to the city canager if action is needed. Individuals who wish to make comments must first be recognized by the mayor or mayor pro tem. Each speaker is allowed 5 minutes. Please face and speak directly to the city council as a whole. The mayor and council members will not engage or answer questions during the speaker's time at the podium. The timer will sound at the end of the speaker's time. After all members of the public have appeared, the city council may respond and discuss issues that were brought forward by the speakers.

Agenda review

Regular session