NewsOctober 17, 2020

Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10/18/-20

5 p.m. Monday City Hall 401 Independence St. Study session n No action will be taken during the study session Presentation n Recognition of employee Jennifer Rubin and the Pulse Point app n Airport terminal area master plan update n Development services transformation update...

Cape Girardeau City Council

5 p.m. Monday City Hall

401 Independence St.

Study session

  • No action will be taken during the study session

Presentation

  • Recognition of employee Jennifer Rubin and the Pulse Point app
  • Airport terminal area master plan update
  • Development services transformation update

Communications/reports

  • City Council staff

Items for discussion

  • Planning and Zoning Commission Report
  • Appearances by Advisory Board Applicants
  • Appearances regarding items not listed on the agenda

This is an opportunity for the City Council to listen to comments regarding items not listed on the agenda. The Mayor may refer any matter brought up to the City Council to the City Manager if action is needed. Individuals who wish to make comments must first be recognized by the Mayor or Mayor Pro Tem. Each speaker is allowed 5 minutes. Please face and speak directly to the City Council as a whole. The Mayor and Council Members will not engage or answer questions during the speaker's time at the podium. The timer will sound at the end of the speaker's time. After all members of the public have appeared, the City Council may respond and discuss issues that were brought forward by the speakers.

  • Agenda review

Regular session

Appearances regarding items listed on agenda

  • Individuals who wish to make comments regarding items listed on the agenda must first be recognized by the mayor or mayor pro tem.

Consent agenda

  • 1. Approval of the October 5, 2020, City Council regular session minutes.
  • 2. Ordinance authorizing the issuance of Special Tax Bills on certain properties for the demolition of dangerous buildings and for nuisance abatements under the provisions of Chapter 7 and Chapter 13 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and Third Readings.
  • Ordinance approving the record plat of Walden Park Townhomes. Second and third readings.
  • Ordinance Amending the Cape Girardeau City Code regarding Advisory Boards and Commissions. Second and third readings.
  • Resolution authorizing the city Manager to execute an Agreement with LNB Studio for Plan Review Services to assist with Commercial Plan Review, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.

n. Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute an Agreement with B&F Construction Code Services, Inc., for Plan Review Services to assist with Commercial Plan Review, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.

  • Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a License and Indemnity Agreement with Southeast Missouri State University for installation of fiber optic cable along Morgan Oak Street, South Fountain Street, and South Frederick Street, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.
  • Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute an Agreement for Professional and Construction Services with Penzel Construction, Inc., for the relocation of Customer Service, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.
  • Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a First Amendment to the Understanding and Agreement with Saint Francis Medical Center, regarding officer staffing and compensation. Reading and passage.
  • Resolution acknowledging receipt of an annexation petition for property located adjacent to the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, and setting a public hearing regarding the proposed annexation. Reading and passage.
  • Acceptance of Improvements and Authorize Final Payment to Fronabarger Concreters Inc., for the Downtown Sidewalk Replacement and Lighting, Main Street: From Broadway to Independence Project.
  • Acceptance of public improvements to serve Lot 3 of Walden Park Phase 1 - Amended.

New ordinances

  • Ordinance accepting a General Warranty Deed from the Jerry Lipps Voluntary Trust Agreement of April 1, 1982, for property located adjacent to the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. First reading.
  • Ordinance accepting a Permanent Waterline Easement from D&D Cape Investments, L.P., for property located at 711 South Mount Auburn Road, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading.
  • Ordinance amending the Sewer Tap Fees in Section 25-1105 (d)(3) of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading.
  • Ordinance approving the record plat of Rally's Subdivision. First reading.

Appointments

  • Appointment to the Planning and Zoning Commission

Closed session

  • The City Council of the city of Cape Girardeau, may, as a part of a study session or regular or special city council meeting, vote to hold a closed session to discuss issues listed in RSMo. Section 610.021, including but not limited to: legal actions, causes of legal action or litigation, leasing, purchasing or sale of real estate, hiring, firing, disciplining, personnel issues, or confidential or privileged communications with its attorneys.
  • Legal actions and litigation, confidential communications with legal counsel, and personnel matters, pursuant to RSMo. Sections 610.021(1) and (3).

Memos

  • Appointments to the Golf Course Advisory Board.
  • Appointment to the Historic Preservation Commission
  • Appointments to the Planning and Zoning Commission

Advisory Board Minutes

  • Advisory Board Minutes

Jackson Board of Aldermen

6 p.m. Monday

City Hall

101 Court St.

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of special meeting of 10/5/20.

Financial affairs

  • City collector's report
  • City clerk and treasurer's reports

Action items

Power, Light and Water Committee

  • Consider a motion to renew a contractual agreement with the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization, for a two-year term with an annual fee of $25,000.00, beginning Jan. 1, 2021, per existing contract terms
  • Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance calling for a General Municipal Election on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, to fill the Offices of the Mayor and Board of Aldermen
  • Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with the County of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, relative to the Lease of a Tower Facility in the Jackson North Industrial Park

Street, Sewer and Cemetery Committee

  • Consider a motion to set a public hearing for Monday, November 16, 2020, at 6:00 P.M., to consider the vacation of a public alley in Weltecke's Addition.
  • Consider a bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with MRC I, LLC, d/b/a Midwest Recycling Center, of Imperial, Missouri, relative to electronic waste recycling services
  • Consider a bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a Contract for the Sale of Real Estate with Richard L. Hartle, for a 0.78 acre tract of land located at 1025 South Farmington Road

Information items

  • Reports by mayor
  • Reports by council members
  • Reports by city attorney
  • Reports by city administrator
  • Discussion of future items

Executive session

  • Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Discussion items

1) Request to vacate the public right of way of Short Street in Southwestern Realty and Improvement Company Subdivision

2) Employee medical insurance proposal -- Mr. Todd Obergoenner/Swinford & Associates, Inc.

3) Utility Pole Attachment Licensing Agreement with Big River Communications

4) Hubble Ford Low Water Crossing Replacement Project -- Mr. Bill Robison, PE/Smith & Company Engineers

5) West Mary Street Low Water Crossing Replacement Project -- engineering services proposal

6) Revisions to rental rate charges at the Jackson Civic Center

7) Water System Facility Plan Implementation Project Phase 2, Project 2B -- road closure and detour plan on Old Cape Road

8) Discussion of previously tabled items

9) Additional items (unspecified)

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. today

1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes from Oct. 15 meetings

Communications/reports -- other elected officials

  • COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Mark Winkler will be issuing an update at County Commission meetings. EMA is working with our local governments, public health center and medical personnel to make sure the information regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) is consistent and dependable.

Routine business

  • Purchase orders
  • Payroll change forms

Appointments and possible action items

  • None at this time

Discussion and possible action

  • Truck purchases for highway department

Other discussion, possible action

  • CARES Act discussion

Executive session

  • The commission may hold a closed session to discuss legislation or litigation, leasing, purchasing, real estate or personnel matters under authority of Section 610.021, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.
