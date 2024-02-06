Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10/18/-20

Cape Girardeau City Council

5 p.m. Monday City Hall

401 Independence St.

Study session

No action will be taken during the study session

Presentation

Recognition of employee Jennifer Rubin and the Pulse Point app

Airport terminal area master plan update

Development services transformation update

Communications/reports

City Council staff

Items for discussion

Planning and Zoning Commission Report

Appearances by Advisory Board Applicants

Appearances regarding items not listed on the agenda

This is an opportunity for the City Council to listen to comments regarding items not listed on the agenda. The Mayor may refer any matter brought up to the City Council to the City Manager if action is needed. Individuals who wish to make comments must first be recognized by the Mayor or Mayor Pro Tem. Each speaker is allowed 5 minutes. Please face and speak directly to the City Council as a whole. The Mayor and Council Members will not engage or answer questions during the speaker's time at the podium. The timer will sound at the end of the speaker's time. After all members of the public have appeared, the City Council may respond and discuss issues that were brought forward by the speakers.

Agenda review

Regular session

Appearances regarding items listed on agenda

Individuals who wish to make comments regarding items listed on the agenda must first be recognized by the mayor or mayor pro tem.

Consent agenda

1. Approval of the October 5, 2020, City Council regular session minutes.

2. Ordinance authorizing the issuance of Special Tax Bills on certain properties for the demolition of dangerous buildings and for nuisance abatements under the provisions of Chapter 7 and Chapter 13 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and Third Readings.

Ordinance approving the record plat of Walden Park Townhomes. Second and third readings.

Ordinance Amending the Cape Girardeau City Code regarding Advisory Boards and Commissions. Second and third readings.

Resolution authorizing the city Manager to execute an Agreement with LNB Studio for Plan Review Services to assist with Commercial Plan Review, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.

n. Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute an Agreement with B&F Construction Code Services, Inc., for Plan Review Services to assist with Commercial Plan Review, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.

Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a License and Indemnity Agreement with Southeast Missouri State University for installation of fiber optic cable along Morgan Oak Street, South Fountain Street, and South Frederick Street, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.

Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute an Agreement for Professional and Construction Services with Penzel Construction, Inc., for the relocation of Customer Service, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.

Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a First Amendment to the Understanding and Agreement with Saint Francis Medical Center, regarding officer staffing and compensation. Reading and passage.

Resolution acknowledging receipt of an annexation petition for property located adjacent to the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, and setting a public hearing regarding the proposed annexation. Reading and passage.

Acceptance of Improvements and Authorize Final Payment to Fronabarger Concreters Inc., for the Downtown Sidewalk Replacement and Lighting, Main Street: From Broadway to Independence Project.

Acceptance of public improvements to serve Lot 3 of Walden Park Phase 1 - Amended.

New ordinances

Ordinance accepting a General Warranty Deed from the Jerry Lipps Voluntary Trust Agreement of April 1, 1982, for property located adjacent to the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. First reading.

Ordinance accepting a Permanent Waterline Easement from D&D Cape Investments, L.P., for property located at 711 South Mount Auburn Road, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading.

Ordinance amending the Sewer Tap Fees in Section 25-1105 (d)(3) of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading.

Ordinance approving the record plat of Rally's Subdivision. First reading.

Appointments

Appointment to the Planning and Zoning Commission

Closed session

The City Council of the city of Cape Girardeau, may, as a part of a study session or regular or special city council meeting, vote to hold a closed session to discuss issues listed in RSMo. Section 610.021, including but not limited to: legal actions, causes of legal action or litigation, leasing, purchasing or sale of real estate, hiring, firing, disciplining, personnel issues, or confidential or privileged communications with its attorneys.

Legal actions and litigation, confidential communications with legal counsel, and personnel matters, pursuant to RSMo. Sections 610.021(1) and (3).

Memos

Appointments to the Golf Course Advisory Board.

Appointment to the Historic Preservation Commission

Appointments to the Planning and Zoning Commission

Advisory Board Minutes

Advisory Board Minutes

Jackson Board of Aldermen

6 p.m. Monday

City Hall

101 Court St.

Approval of minutes

Minutes of special meeting of 10/5/20.

Financial affairs