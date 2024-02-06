Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10/18/-20

5 p.m. Monday City Hall
401 Independence St.
Study session
Presentation
Communications/reports
Items for discussion
This is an opportunity for the City Council to listen to comments regarding items not listed on the agenda. The Mayor may refer any matter brought up to the City Council to the City Manager if action is needed. Individuals who wish to make comments must first be recognized by the Mayor or Mayor Pro Tem. Each speaker is allowed 5 minutes. Please face and speak directly to the City Council as a whole. The Mayor and Council Members will not engage or answer questions during the speaker's time at the podium. The timer will sound at the end of the speaker's time. After all members of the public have appeared, the City Council may respond and discuss issues that were brought forward by the speakers.
Regular session
Appearances regarding items listed on agenda
Consent agenda
n. Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute an Agreement with B&F Construction Code Services, Inc., for Plan Review Services to assist with Commercial Plan Review, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.
New ordinances
Appointments
Closed session
Memos
Advisory Board Minutes
Jackson Board of Aldermen
6 p.m. Monday
City Hall
101 Court St.
Approval of minutes
Financial affairs
Action items
Power, Light and Water Committee
Street, Sewer and Cemetery Committee
Information items
Executive session
Discussion items
1) Request to vacate the public right of way of Short Street in Southwestern Realty and Improvement Company Subdivision
2) Employee medical insurance proposal -- Mr. Todd Obergoenner/Swinford & Associates, Inc.
3) Utility Pole Attachment Licensing Agreement with Big River Communications
4) Hubble Ford Low Water Crossing Replacement Project -- Mr. Bill Robison, PE/Smith & Company Engineers
5) West Mary Street Low Water Crossing Replacement Project -- engineering services proposal
6) Revisions to rental rate charges at the Jackson Civic Center
7) Water System Facility Plan Implementation Project Phase 2, Project 2B -- road closure and detour plan on Old Cape Road
8) Discussion of previously tabled items
9) Additional items (unspecified)
Cape Girardeau County Commission
9 a.m. today
1 Barton Square, Jackson
Approval of minutes
Communications/reports -- other elected officials
Routine business
Appointments and possible action items
Discussion and possible action
Other discussion, possible action
Executive session
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.