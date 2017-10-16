Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10/16/17

Cape Girardeau City Council
City hall
401 Independence St.
Study session, 5 p.m. today
Items for discussion
- Planning and Zoning Commission report
- Police department report
- Appearances regarding items not on the agenda
- Agenda review
Regular session, 7 p.m.
Presentations
- Domestic Violence Awareness Month proclamation
- Acknowledgment of rescue team deployed to Hurricane Harvey response
Public hearings
- A public hearing to consider the proposed voluntary annexation of property on Weston Street as requested by The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, and the proposed zoning of the same property to M-1, light-manufacturing/industrial district
Consent agenda
- An ordinance approving the record plat of Redhawk Commons Phase 3
- An ordinance rezoning property at 1237 N. Water St. from R-2, single family urban residential, to M-1, light-industrial district
- An ordinance rezoning property on Cardrona Drive from R-2, single family urban residential, to R-1, single-family suburban residential district
- A resolution accepting a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice to purchase a body-camera system for the police department
- A resolution to execute a license and indemnity agreement with Old Town Cape Inc to place banners on light poles
New ordinances
- An ordinance amending city code relating to water service lines
- An ordinance annexing unincorporated land into the city limits along Weston Street upon the request of The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri
- An ordinance zoning the property on Weston Street as M-1, light-manufacturing/industrial district
- An ordinance extending the boundaries of Ward 4 to include property newly annexed into the city limits
Appointments
- Appointments to the Historic Preservation Commission
- Appointments to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board
