Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10/15/19

Cape Girardeau City Council
City Hall
401 Independence St.
Wednesday
Study session
Presentations
Beautiful Business Property of the Month -- St. Andrew Lutheran Church
Domestic Violence Awareness Month proclamation
Presentation by Transportation Trust Fund 6 Committee
Communications/reports
Items for discussion
Appearances regarding items not listed on the agenda
Agenda review
Regular session
Consent agenda
An ordinance to execute an air traffic control tower operating assistance grant agreement for fiscal 2020 with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission
An ordinance rezoning of property at 621 Perry Ave., from R-3, high density, single-family residential district, to C-1, general commercial district
An ordinance granting a special-use permit to Sandy McLane Donley, Gill Family Properties LLC and Robinson Outdoor LLC for purposes of constructing, maintaining, and operating a billboard at 101 N. Kingshighway
An ordinance approving record plat of a resubdivision of Lot 2 of a minor subdivision of Lot B of Cape West Crossings -- Phase II Amended
An ordinance authorizing the issuance of a special tax bill for property at 1418 N. Spanish St., for the demolition of a dangerous building and for the abatement of a nuisance
A resolution to execute an aviation consultant agreement with Crawford, Murphy & Tilly Inc. for a terminal master plan and an airport drainage study
A resolution to execute an agreement with Nip Kelley Equipment Co. Inc. for the concrete street repair 2020 project
A resolution to execute an agreement with Saint Francis Medical Center for the purpose of providing law enforcement services on the hospital campus
Accept the sanitary sewer infrastructure public improvements to serve Cape West Crossings
Accept the improvements and authorize final payment to Fronabarger Concreters Inc. for the Margaret and Janet drives stormwater drainage improvements
New ordinances
An ordinance to execute a state block grant agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission to fund a terminal area master plan and airport layout plan update at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport
An ordinance approving record plat of Ahrens Second Subdivision
An ordinance approving record plat of Scheibe's Addition
Appointments
Appointment to the Airport Advisory Board
Appointment to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board
Other business
Set regular City Council meetings for the 2020 calendar year