Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10/15/19

Appearances regarding items not listed on the agenda

An ordinance to execute an air traffic control tower operating assistance grant agreement for fiscal 2020 with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission

An ordinance rezoning of property at 621 Perry Ave., from R-3, high density, single-family residential district, to C-1, general commercial district

An ordinance granting a special-use permit to Sandy McLane Donley, Gill Family Properties LLC and Robinson Outdoor LLC for purposes of constructing, maintaining, and operating a billboard at 101 N. Kingshighway

An ordinance approving record plat of a resubdivision of Lot 2 of a minor subdivision of Lot B of Cape West Crossings -- Phase II Amended

An ordinance authorizing the issuance of a special tax bill for property at 1418 N. Spanish St., for the demolition of a dangerous building and for the abatement of a nuisance

A resolution to execute an aviation consultant agreement with Crawford, Murphy & Tilly Inc. for a terminal master plan and an airport drainage study

A resolution to execute an agreement with Nip Kelley Equipment Co. Inc. for the concrete street repair 2020 project

A resolution to execute an agreement with Saint Francis Medical Center for the purpose of providing law enforcement services on the hospital campus

Accept the sanitary sewer infrastructure public improvements to serve Cape West Crossings