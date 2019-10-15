All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsOctober 15, 2019

Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10/15/19

Study session Presentations n Beautiful Business Property of the Month -- St. Andrew Lutheran Church n Domestic Violence Awareness Month proclamation n Presentation by Transportation Trust Fund 6 Committee...

Cape Girardeau City Council

City Hall

401 Independence St.

Wednesday

Study session

Presentations

  • Beautiful Business Property of the Month -- St. Andrew Lutheran Church
  • Domestic Violence Awareness Month proclamation
  • Presentation by Transportation Trust Fund 6 Committee

Communications/reports

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Items for discussion

  • Appearances regarding items not listed on the agenda
  • Agenda review

Regular session

Consent agenda

  • An ordinance to execute an air traffic control tower operating assistance grant agreement for fiscal 2020 with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission
  • An ordinance rezoning of property at 621 Perry Ave., from R-3, high density, single-family residential district, to C-1, general commercial district
  • An ordinance granting a special-use permit to Sandy McLane Donley, Gill Family Properties LLC and Robinson Outdoor LLC for purposes of constructing, maintaining, and operating a billboard at 101 N. Kingshighway
  • An ordinance approving record plat of a resubdivision of Lot 2 of a minor subdivision of Lot B of Cape West Crossings -- Phase II Amended
  • An ordinance authorizing the issuance of a special tax bill for property at 1418 N. Spanish St., for the demolition of a dangerous building and for the abatement of a nuisance
  • A resolution to execute an aviation consultant agreement with Crawford, Murphy & Tilly Inc. for a terminal master plan and an airport drainage study
  • A resolution to execute an agreement with Nip Kelley Equipment Co. Inc. for the concrete street repair 2020 project
  • A resolution to execute an agreement with Saint Francis Medical Center for the purpose of providing law enforcement services on the hospital campus
  • Accept the sanitary sewer infrastructure public improvements to serve Cape West Crossings
  • Accept the improvements and authorize final payment to Fronabarger Concreters Inc. for the Margaret and Janet drives stormwater drainage improvements

New ordinances

  • An ordinance to execute a state block grant agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission to fund a terminal area master plan and airport layout plan update at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport
  • An ordinance approving record plat of Ahrens Second Subdivision
  • An ordinance approving record plat of Scheibe's Addition

Appointments

  • Appointment to the Airport Advisory Board
  • Appointment to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board

Other business

  • Set regular City Council meetings for the 2020 calendar year
Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy