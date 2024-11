An ordinance to execute an agreement for professional and construction services with Penzel Construction Company Inc. to improve Capaha Field

An ordinance to execute a municipal and cost apportionment agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for a diverging diamond interchange at U.S. 61 and Interstate 55

A resolution to execute an agreement with Nip Kelley Equipment Co. Inc. for the Independence Street sidewalks project

A resolution authorizing applications to the Missouri Housing Development Commission under the 2019 Emergency Solutions Grant Program for the Salvation Army, Safe House for Women Inc., Community Caring Council and Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri

Accept improvements and authorize final payment to St. Louis Bridge Construction Co. for the Sloan Creek Bridge superstructure and slope stabilization project