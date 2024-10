Appearances regarding items not listed on the agenda

An ordinance renaming Henry Avenue to Henry Street

An ordinance establishing no parking anytime along a portion of Rust Avenue

An ordinance authorizing and directing the issuance, sale and delivery of special obligation bonds

An ordinance to execute a municipal agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for bridge work over Cape LaCroix Creek

An ordinance amending city code regarding preliminary plats

A resolution to execute a license and indemnity agreement with Marquette Tower Property LLC and H&H Center Property LLC for security cameras on streetlight poles on North Fountain Street

A resolution to execute an agreement with Ohlson Lavoie Collaborative to perform a feasibility study for an indoor aquatic facility

A resolution to execute an agreement with Skyvalt LLC for the Boutin Drive water main extension

A resolution to execute a license and indemnity agreement with Southeast Missouri State University for installation of a monitoring well on Morgan Oak Street

Approval of the partial release of escrow agreement for Williamsburg Phase 3