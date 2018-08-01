All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJanuary 8, 2018

Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 1/8/18

Items for discussion n Appearances regarding items not on the agenda n Agenda review Regular session, 7 p.m. Consent agenda n An ordinance amending city code regarding dangerous buildings...

Cape Girardeau City Council

City Hall

401 Independence St.

Study session, 5 p.m. today

Items for discussion

  • Appearances regarding items not on the agenda
  • Agenda review
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Regular session, 7 p.m.

Consent agenda

  • An ordinance amending city code regarding dangerous buildings
  • An ordinance appropriating the expenditure of funds related to five grants for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2018
  • An ordinance appropriating expenditures from the Legacy Endowment, Innovation and Capital Allocations categories of the Casino Revenue Fund for the 2018 fiscal year
  • An ordinance accepting three permanent drainage easements for property along Hopper Road
  • An ordinance to execute a special warranty deed to SEMO Development LLC for property along Hopper Road
  • An ordinance approving the record plat of Cape West 16th Subdivision
  • An ordinance approving the record plat of Raben Subdivision
  • An ordinance approving the record plat of Shadow Wood Villas Phase I Townhomes
  • An ordinance annexing unincorporated land on County Road 313 into the city limits upon the request of Drury Properties Inc.
  • An ordinance amending city code by zoning property on County Road 313 as PD (planned development district)
  • An ordinance extending the boundaries of Ward 6 to include property newly annexed into the city limits
  • An ordinance rezoning property on County Road 313 from commercial to planned development
  • An ordinance approving the preliminary development plan of Deerfield Estates
  • A resolution to execute an agreement with Trikote LLC for the Meadowbrook Tank No. 1 painting project
  • A resolution to execute a performance-bond agreement with Collins Mill Development Group LLC for Collins Mill Subdivision -- Phase 2
  • Approval of the preliminary plat of Deerfield Estates
  • Acceptance of improvements and authorization of final payment to Reinhold Electric Inc. for the fiber-optic line for the new police and fire stations
  • Acceptance of improvements and authorization of final payment to KCI Construction Co. Inc. for Cape Splash Expansion, Phase 2.
  • Acceptance of improvements and authorization of final payment to Lappe Cement Finishing Inc. for the LaSalle booster pump station and water main extension, and water main extension from LaSalle water tank to LaSalle Avenue
  • Acceptance of improvements and authorization of final payment to Robertson Contractors Inc. for the South Sprigg Street road and bridge restoration over Cape La Croix Creek

New ordinances

  • An ordinance authorizing the issuance of a special tax bill for property at 130 S. Frederick St., for the demolition of a dangerous building
  • An ordinance accepting a permanent utility easement from Derek and Carla Cornelius
  • An ordinance to execute a sign-program participation agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for accomplishment signage
  • An ordinance accepting permanent sanitary sewer easements for Rock Gardens Subdivision lots 18 and 19

Pertinent address:

401 Independence St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Story Tags
Local News

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
NewsNov. 13
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
Bollinger County man sentenced to 179 months in prison on child pornography charge
NewsNov. 12
Bollinger County man sentenced to 179 months in prison on child pornography charge
Officer injured at Ferguson protest shows improvement, transferred to rehab
NewsNov. 12
Officer injured at Ferguson protest shows improvement, transferred to rehab
Salute to veterans 2024: A war zone question
NewsNov. 12
Salute to veterans 2024: A war zone question
Cape mayor maintains need for funding to stay 'proactive' on water system issues after rate increase fails
NewsNov. 11
Cape mayor maintains need for funding to stay 'proactive' on water system issues after rate increase fails
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council special-use permit decision
NewsNov. 10
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council special-use permit decision
Gov.-elect Kehoe announces transition team, key inaugural dates
NewsNov. 9
Gov.-elect Kehoe announces transition team, key inaugural dates
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
NewsNov. 8
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy