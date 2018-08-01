Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 1/8/18

An ordinance amending city code regarding dangerous buildings

An ordinance appropriating the expenditure of funds related to five grants for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2018

An ordinance appropriating expenditures from the Legacy Endowment, Innovation and Capital Allocations categories of the Casino Revenue Fund for the 2018 fiscal year

An ordinance accepting three permanent drainage easements for property along Hopper Road

An ordinance to execute a special warranty deed to SEMO Development LLC for property along Hopper Road

An ordinance approving the record plat of Cape West 16th Subdivision

An ordinance approving the record plat of Raben Subdivision

An ordinance approving the record plat of Shadow Wood Villas Phase I Townhomes

An ordinance annexing unincorporated land on County Road 313 into the city limits upon the request of Drury Properties Inc.

An ordinance amending city code by zoning property on County Road 313 as PD (planned development district)

An ordinance extending the boundaries of Ward 6 to include property newly annexed into the city limits

An ordinance rezoning property on County Road 313 from commercial to planned development

An ordinance approving the preliminary development plan of Deerfield Estates

A resolution to execute an agreement with Trikote LLC for the Meadowbrook Tank No. 1 painting project

A resolution to execute a performance-bond agreement with Collins Mill Development Group LLC for Collins Mill Subdivision -- Phase 2

Approval of the preliminary plat of Deerfield Estates

Acceptance of improvements and authorization of final payment to Reinhold Electric Inc. for the fiber-optic line for the new police and fire stations

Acceptance of improvements and authorization of final payment to KCI Construction Co. Inc. for Cape Splash Expansion, Phase 2.

Acceptance of improvements and authorization of final payment to Lappe Cement Finishing Inc. for the LaSalle booster pump station and water main extension, and water main extension from LaSalle water tank to LaSalle Avenue