A request for a special-use permit for purposes of constructing, maintaining and operating a vehicle body and paint shop at 450 Siemers Drive.

A request for a special-use permit for purposes of constructing, maintaining and operating a billboard at 3849 Business Park Place

A request to rezone property at 921 S. Silver Springs Road from R-1 (single-family suburban residential district) to C-2 (highway commercial district)

Ordinance accepting a permanent drainage easement for 1234 S. Pacific St. from Keller Property Investments LLC in the City of Cape Girardeau

Ordinance accepting a permanent drainage easement for 321 Optimist Drive from Canyon Construction and Development LLC for the Arena Creek Box Culvert Project

Ordinance authorizing the city manager to execute an agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for installation of Purple Heart signage

Ordinance approving the record plat of Blattner Meadows Subdivision

Ordinance approving the record plat of AB Commercial Properties

Ordinance approving the record plat of Austin Subdivision

Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute a first amendment to the refueler lease agreement with Eastern Aviation Fuels Inc. at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport

Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute an agreement with Nip Kelley Equipment Co. Inc. for concrete street repair

Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute an agreement with Crawford, Murphy & Tilly for the wastewater treatment plant influent pump station mechanical bar screen project

Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute a license and indemnity agreement with Paul Caruso for installation of an awning at 118 N. Main St.