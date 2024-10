Appearances regarding items not listed on the agenda

A public hearing to consider a request to rezone property at 623 Perry Ave. from R-3 (high-density single-family residential district) to C-1 (general commercial district).

Approval of the Dec. 16 city council regular session and closed session minutes.

Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute a performance guarantee agreement with RAD Investments Inc. for Auburn Park Place One. Reading and passage.

Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute a lease agreement with the Federal Aviation Administration at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Reading and passage.

Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute an agreement with Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri for 2020 Emergency Solutions Grant Funds from the Missouri Housing Development Commission. Reading and passage.

Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute an agreement with Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri for 2020 Emergency Solutions Grant Funds from the Missouri Housing Development Commission. Reading and passage.

Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute an agreement with The Salvation Army for 2020 Emergency Solutions Grant Funds from the Missouri Housing Development Commission. Reading and passage.

Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute an agreement with Safe House for Women Inc. for 2020 Emergency Solutions Grant Funds from the Missouri Housing Development Commission. Reading and passage.