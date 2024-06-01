Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 1-6-24

Cape Girardeau City Council

5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6

City Hall

Items for discussion

• Appearances by advisory board applicants

• Consent agenda review

Consent agenda

• Approval of the Dec. 13 City Council closed session minutes and the Dec. 16 City Council regular and closed session minutes.

• Ordinance approving the record plat of Ponder's Subdivision. Second and third readings.

• Ordinance calling an election to elect a City Council member in Ward 5, designating the time of holding the election; authorizing and directing the city clerk to give notice of the election. Second and third readings.

• Ordinance amending Chapter 15 of the City Code by extending the one-half of one percent Transportation Sales Tax and reestablishing the City Transportation Trust Fund, and calling an election on the question of whether to approve the sales tax extension; designating the time of holding the election; authorizing and directing the city clerk to give notice of the election. Second and third readings.

• Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute an agreement with Acme Constructors Inc. for the Cape Rock Water Treatment Plant Lime System and Chemical Feed Improvements. Reading and passage.