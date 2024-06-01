Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 1-6-24

Cape Girardeau City Council
5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6
City Hall
Items for discussion
• Appearances by advisory board applicants
• Consent agenda review
Consent agenda
• Approval of the Dec. 13 City Council closed session minutes and the Dec. 16 City Council regular and closed session minutes.
• Ordinance approving the record plat of Ponder's Subdivision. Second and third readings.
• Ordinance calling an election to elect a City Council member in Ward 5, designating the time of holding the election; authorizing and directing the city clerk to give notice of the election. Second and third readings.
• Ordinance amending Chapter 15 of the City Code by extending the one-half of one percent Transportation Sales Tax and reestablishing the City Transportation Trust Fund, and calling an election on the question of whether to approve the sales tax extension; designating the time of holding the election; authorizing and directing the city clerk to give notice of the election. Second and third readings.
• Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute an agreement with Acme Constructors Inc. for the Cape Rock Water Treatment Plant Lime System and Chemical Feed Improvements. Reading and passage.
• Accept improvements and authorize final payment to Lappe Cement Finishing Inc. for the 2024 Asphalt Overlay Program.
• Accept improvements and authorize final payment to Lappe Cement Finishing Inc. for the Concrete Street Repair 2023.
• Accept improvements and authorize final payment to Insituform Technologies USA LLC for the Cured-In Place Pipe Project.
New ordinances
• Ordinance authorizing the city manager to execute the second amendment to settlement agreement and release of all claims between the City of Cape Girardeau and James L. Drury, deceased, by and through Diane Drury-Janet and Midamerica Hotels Corp. First reading. P&R — Doug Gannon
• Ordinance authorizing the city manager to execute an agreement for professional and construction services with Penzel Construction Co. Inc. for the Youth Outdoor Sports Complex. First reading. P&R — Doug Gannon
• Ordinance accepting permanent drainage easements and temporary construction easements from various property owners for the PRS2 Stormwater Projects. PW — Casey Brunke
• Ordinance approving the record plat of Weston Subdivision. First reading. DEV — Ryan Shrimplin
• Ordinance approving the record plat of Midamerica Crossings Fourth Subdivision. First reading. DEV — Ryan Shrimplin
• Ordinance amending Schedule F of Section 26-289 of the City Code related to no parking zones at various locations. First reading. DEV — Trevor Pulley
Future appointments
• Appointments to the tree board
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.