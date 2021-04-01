Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 1/4/21

Cape Girardeau City Council
5 p.m. Monday
City Hall
401 Independence St.
Study session
- No action will be taken during the study session
Presentation
- National Hero Day Proclamation
- Update from the Tree Board
Communications/reports
Items for discussion
- Appearances by Advisory Board applicants
- Appearances regarding items not listed on the agenda. This is an opportunity for the City Council to listen to comments regarding items not listed on the agenda. The mayor may refer any matter brought up to the City Council to the city manager if action is needed. Individuals who wish to make comments must first be recognized by the mayor or mayor pro tem. Each speaker is allowed 5 minutes. Please face and speak directly to the City Council as a whole. The mayor and council members will not engage or answer questions during the speaker's time at the podium. The timer will sound at the end of the speaker's time. After all members of the public have appeared, the City Council may respond and discuss issues that were brought forward by the speakers.
- Agenda review
Regular session
Public Hearings
Appearances regarding items listed on agenda
- Individuals who wish to make comments regarding items listed on the agenda must first be recognized by the mayor or mayor pro tem.
Consent agenda
- Approval of the Dec. 21, City Council regular session minutes and closed session minutes.
- An Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Cape Girardeau, by changing the zoning of property located at 2979 Beavercreek Drive, in the City and County of Cape Girardeau from R-1 to R-3. Second and Third Readings.
- An Ordinance authorizing the City Manager to execute a State Block Grant Agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission to fund air service promotion and marketing, at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Second and third readings.
- An Ordinance approving the record plat of Cape West 17th Subdivision. Second and third readings.
- A Resolution Authorizing the City Manager to execute an Agreement with Nip KelleyEquipment Company, Inc., for the Water Plant No. 1 Filter and Secondary Basin Rehabilitation Project, in the City of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.
- Acceptance of public improvements to serve Behavioral Health Hospital.
Items removed from consent agenda
New ordinances
- Aan Ordinance authorizing the Mayor to execute a Special Warranty Deed to Legacy Vacations LLC, for property located at 725 Independence Street, in the City of Cape Girardeau. First reading.
- An Ordinance annexing land into the city limits of the city of Cape Girardeau, located at 4178 State Highway K, upon the request of Christian Faith Fellowship. First reading.
- An Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, by zoning newly annexed property, located at 4178 State Highway K, as C-2, Highway Commercial District. First reading.
- An Ordinance extending the boundaries of Ward 6 to include property newly annexed into the city limits of the City of Cape Girardeau. First reading.
- An Ordinance appropriating funds related to the Committee for Affordable Technical Education, in the City of Cape Girardeau. First reading.
- An Ordinance appropriating funds related to the 2020 MAGNET contra
Appointments
- Appointments to the Cape Girardeau Area MAGNET Board of Directors
14. Appointment to the Planning and Zoning Commission
Other Business
Closed session
- The City Council of the city of Cape Girardeau, may, as a part of a study session or regular or special City Council meeting, vote to hold a closed session to discuss issues listed in RSMo. Section 610.021, including but not limited to: legal actions, causes of legal action or litigation, leasing, purchasing or sale of real estate, hiring, firing, disciplining, personnel issues, or confidential or privileged communications with its attorneys.
- Legal actions and litigation, confidential communications with legal counsel, and personnel matters, pursuant to RSMo. Sections 610.021(1) and (3).
Advisory Board minutes