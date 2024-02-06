Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 1/23/17

Presentations

Consent agenda

An ordinance amending city code by repealing the board of examiners provision and enacting new sections of the code

An ordinance vacating a portion of unimproved Sunset Boulevard right of way running north from Merriwether Street right of way

An ordinance approving the record plat of LILMAC East subdivision

A resolution to execute a release of lien for property at 1324 Monticello Lane under the Neighborhood Stabilization grant program