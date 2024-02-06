All sections
NewsJanuary 23, 2017

Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 1/23/17

Cape Girardeau City Council City hall 401 Independence St. Study session, 5 p.m. today Items for discussion n Planning and Zoning Commission report n Capital-improvement program discussion Regular session, 7 p.m. Presentations n Robert Harris proclamation...

Cape Girardeau City Council

City hall

401 Independence St.

Study session, 5 p.m. today

Items for discussion

  • Planning and Zoning Commission report
  • Capital-improvement program discussion

Regular session, 7 p.m.

Presentations

  • Robert Harris proclamation

Consent agenda

  • An ordinance amending city code by repealing the board of examiners provision and enacting new sections of the code
  • An ordinance vacating a portion of unimproved Sunset Boulevard right of way running north from Merriwether Street right of way
  • An ordinance approving the record plat of LILMAC East subdivision
  • A resolution to execute a release of lien for property at 1324 Monticello Lane under the Neighborhood Stabilization grant program
  • Acceptance of public improvements to serve the Drury Hotel and Conference Center

New ordinances

  • An ordinance amending city code related to keeping chickens in the city limits
  • An ordinance approving the record plat of Humphrey 2nd subdivision
  • An ordinance approving the record plat of Rock Gardens subdivision
  • An ordinance to execute a special warranty deed to Drury Development Corp. for property in the Greater Cape Girardeau Business Park
  • An ordinance amending city code by establishing stop signs at various locations along Williamsburg Drive

Pertinent address:

401 Independence St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Local News

