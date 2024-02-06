Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 1/23/17

Cape Girardeau City Council
City hall
401 Independence St.
Study session, 5 p.m. today
Items for discussion
- Planning and Zoning Commission report
- Capital-improvement program discussion
Regular session, 7 p.m.
Presentations
- Robert Harris proclamation
Consent agenda
- An ordinance amending city code by repealing the board of examiners provision and enacting new sections of the code
- An ordinance vacating a portion of unimproved Sunset Boulevard right of way running north from Merriwether Street right of way
- An ordinance approving the record plat of LILMAC East subdivision
- A resolution to execute a release of lien for property at 1324 Monticello Lane under the Neighborhood Stabilization grant program
- Acceptance of public improvements to serve the Drury Hotel and Conference Center
New ordinances
- An ordinance amending city code related to keeping chickens in the city limits
- An ordinance approving the record plat of Humphrey 2nd subdivision
- An ordinance approving the record plat of Rock Gardens subdivision
- An ordinance to execute a special warranty deed to Drury Development Corp. for property in the Greater Cape Girardeau Business Park
- An ordinance amending city code by establishing stop signs at various locations along Williamsburg Drive
Pertinent address:
401 Independence St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.