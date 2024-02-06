All sections
NewsJanuary 22, 2018

Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 1/22/18

Items for discussion n Capital improvement program n Appearances regarding items not on the agenda n Agenda review Regular session, 7 p.m. Presentation n Recognition of the Huckstep family...

Cape Girardeau City Council

City hall

401 Independence St.

Study session, 5 p.m. today

Items for discussion

  • Capital improvement program
  • Appearances regarding items not on the agenda
  • Agenda review

Regular session, 7 p.m.

Presentation

  • Recognition of the Huckstep family

Consent agenda

  • An ordinance authorizing the issuance of a special tax bill for property at 130 S. Frederick St. for the demolition of a dangerous building
  • An ordinance accepting a permanent utility easement from Derek and Carla Cornelius
  • An ordinance to execute a sign program participation agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for accomplishment signage
  • An ordinance accepting permanent sanitary sewer easements for Rock Gardens Subdivision lots 18 and 19
  • A resolution to execute an escrow agreement with Brandon O. Williams Development LLC and First Missouri State Bank of Cape County for Williamsburg Phase 4
  • Accept improvements and authorize final payment to Kiefner Brothers Inc. for the Fire Station No. 2 interior renovation
  • Approve the release of escrow agreement for Williamsburg Phase 1

New ordinances

  • An ordinance approving the record plat of Younce Subdivision
  • An ordinance approving the record plat of Crossing at Hopper Road development
  • An ordinance approving the record plat of Hoover Subdivision

Appointments

  • Appointment to the Board of Adjustment
  • Appointment to the Tree Board

Pertinent address:

401 Independence St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Local News

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

