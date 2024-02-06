Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 1/22/18

Presentation
- Recognition of the Huckstep family
Consent agenda
- An ordinance authorizing the issuance of a special tax bill for property at 130 S. Frederick St. for the demolition of a dangerous building
- An ordinance accepting a permanent utility easement from Derek and Carla Cornelius
- An ordinance to execute a sign program participation agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for accomplishment signage
- An ordinance accepting permanent sanitary sewer easements for Rock Gardens Subdivision lots 18 and 19
- A resolution to execute an escrow agreement with Brandon O. Williams Development LLC and First Missouri State Bank of Cape County for Williamsburg Phase 4
- Accept improvements and authorize final payment to Kiefner Brothers Inc. for the Fire Station No. 2 interior renovation
- Approve the release of escrow agreement for Williamsburg Phase 1
New ordinances
- An ordinance approving the record plat of Younce Subdivision
- An ordinance approving the record plat of Crossing at Hopper Road development
- An ordinance approving the record plat of Hoover Subdivision
Appointments
- Appointment to the Board of Adjustment
- Appointment to the Tree Board
Pertinent address:
401 Independence St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.