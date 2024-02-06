All sections
NewsJanuary 17, 2025

Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 1-21-25

The Cape Girardeau City Council meeting Jan. 21 will cover a range of topics, including the retirement recognition of Michael Halter, a Gun Violence Task Force presentation and various ordinance readings.

story image illustation

Cape Girardeau City Council

5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21

City Hall

Study session

Presentations

• Recognition of Michael Halter for retirement from the Parks and Recreation Department

• Gun Violence Task Force presentation

Items for discussion

• Appearances by advisory board applicants

• Consent agenda review

Consent agenda

• Approval of the Jan. 6, 2025, City Council regular session minutes.

• Ordinance authorizing the city manager to execute the second amendment to the settlement agreement and release of all claims between the City of Cape Girardeau and James L. Drury, deceased, by and through Diane Drury-Janet and Midamerica Hotels Corp. Second and third readings.

• Ordinance authorizing the city manager to execute an agreement for professional and construction services with Penzel Construction Co. Inc. for the Youth Outdoor Sports Complex. Second and third readings.

• Ordinance accepting permanent drainage easements and temporary construction easements from various property owners for the PRS2 Stormwater Projects. Second and third readings.

• Ordinance approving the record plat of Weston Subdivision. Second and third readings.

• Ordinance approving the record plat of Midamerica Crossings Fourth Subdivision. Second and third readings.

• Ordinance amending Schedule F of Section 26-289 of the City Code related to No Parking Zones at various locations. Second and third readings.

• Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute a supplemental agreement with Burns & McDonnell Engineering Co. Inc. for the New Terminal Building Project at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Reading and passage.

• Accept the fire main extension improvements to serve 4339-4141 Nash Road.

Items removed from consent agenda

• Resolution adopting a Community Development Block Grant Program Citizen Participation Plan. Reading and passage.

New ordinances

• Ordinance authorizing the city manager to execute a grant agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission to fund vehicle parking expansion — new terminal at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. First reading. Airport — JoJo Stuart

• Ordinance accepting a permanent water line easement from properties at 151-159 S. Mount Auburn Road. First rading. DEV — Trevor Pulley

• Ordinance accepting a permanent water line easement from Community Counseling Center for property at 1987 Rusmar St. First reading. DEV — Trevor Pulley

Cape Girardeau City Council agenda
