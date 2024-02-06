Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 1-21-25

• Ordinance authorizing the city manager to execute an agreement for professional and construction services with Penzel Construction Co. Inc. for the Youth Outdoor Sports Complex. Second and third readings.

• Ordinance accepting permanent drainage easements and temporary construction easements from various property owners for the PRS2 Stormwater Projects. Second and third readings.

• Ordinance approving the record plat of Weston Subdivision. Second and third readings.

• Ordinance approving the record plat of Midamerica Crossings Fourth Subdivision. Second and third readings.

• Ordinance amending Schedule F of Section 26-289 of the City Code related to No Parking Zones at various locations. Second and third readings.

• Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute a supplemental agreement with Burns & McDonnell Engineering Co. Inc. for the New Terminal Building Project at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Reading and passage.

• Accept the fire main extension improvements to serve 4339-4141 Nash Road.

Items removed from consent agenda

• Resolution adopting a Community Development Block Grant Program Citizen Participation Plan. Reading and passage.

New ordinances

• Ordinance authorizing the city manager to execute a grant agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission to fund vehicle parking expansion — new terminal at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. First reading. Airport — JoJo Stuart

• Ordinance accepting a permanent water line easement from properties at 151-159 S. Mount Auburn Road. First rading. DEV — Trevor Pulley

• Ordinance accepting a permanent water line easement from Community Counseling Center for property at 1987 Rusmar St. First reading. DEV — Trevor Pulley