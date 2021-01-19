Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 1/19/21

Cape Girardeau City Council
5 p.m. today
City Hall
401 Independence St.
Study session
- No action will be taken during the study session
Presentations
Communications/reports
Items for discussion
- Planning and Zoning Commission report
- Appearances by Advisory Board applicants
- Appearances regarding items not listed on the agenda. This is an opportunity for the City Council to listen to comments regarding items not listed on the agenda. The mayor may refer any matter brought up to the City Council to the city manager if action is needed. Individuals who wish to make comments must first be recognized by the mayor or mayor pro tem. Each speaker is allowed 5 minutes. Please face and speak directly to the City Council as a whole. The mayor and council members will not engage or answer questions during the speaker's time at the podium. The timer will sound at the end of the speaker's time. After all members of the public have appeared, the City Council may respond and discuss issues that were brought forward by the speakers.
- Agenda review
Regular session
Public Hearings
Appearances regarding items listed on agenda
- Individuals who wish to make comments regarding items listed on the agenda must first be recognized by the mayor or mayor pro tem.
Consent agenda
- Approval of the Jan. 4 City Council regular session minutes and closed session minutes.
- An ordinance authorizing the mayor to execute a special warranty deed to Legacy Vacations LLC, for property at 725 Independence St. Second and third readings.
- An ordinance annexing land into the city limits of the City of Cape Girardeau, at 4178 Route K, upon the request of Christian Faith Fellowship. Second and third readings.
- An ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Cape Girardeau, by zoning newly annexed property, at 4178 Route K, as C-2, Highway Commercial District. Second and third readings.
- An ordinance extending the boundaries of Ward 6 to include property newly annexed into the city limits of the City of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
- An ordinance appropriating funds related to the Committee for Affordable Technical Education, in the City of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
- An ordinance appropriating funds related to the 2020 Magnet contract for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021, in the City of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
- An resolution of official intent of the City of Cape Girardeau, toward the issuance of Industrial Revenue Bonds to finance an Industrial Development Project and authorizing certain actions relating thereto. Reading and passage.
- An resolution authorizing the city manager to execute an agreement with Tyler Technologies Inc. for software hosting services, in the City of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.
- An resolution authorizing an application to the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for the 2020 Transportation Alternative Program Grant, for pedestrian improvements within the city, and authorizing the city manager to execute all necessary grant program documents. Reading and passage.
- Approval of the Partial Release of Performance Guarantee Agreement for SoutheastHEALTH West Campus.
Items removed from consent agenda
New ordinances
- An ordinance authorizing the issuance of special tax bills on properties for the closure of dangerous buildings, and for the abatement of nuisance, under the provisions of Chapter 17 and Chapter 13 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Cape Girardeau. First reading
- An ordinance amending Schedule C of Section 26-121 of the City Code, by adding stop signs at various locations, in the City of Cape Girardeau. First reading.
- An ordinance amending Schedule F of Section 26-247 of the City Code, by establishing no parking anytime at various locations, in the City of Cape Girardeau. First reading.
Appointments
Other business
Closed session
- The City Council of the city of Cape Girardeau, may, as a part of a study session or regular or special City Council meeting, vote to hold a closed session to discuss issues listed in RSMo. Section 610.021, including but not limited to: legal actions, causes of legal action or litigation, leasing, purchasing or sale of real estate, hiring, firing, disciplining, personnel issues, or confidential or privileged communications with its attorneys.
- Legal actions and litigation, confidential communications with legal counsel, and personnel matters, pursuant to RSMo. Sections 610.021(1) and (3).
Memos
- Appointment to the tree board
- Appointment to the Parks and Recreation advisory board
Advisory Board minutes