Cape Girardeau Citizen Academy looks for aspiring city leaders

Cape Girardeau residents can get an up close look at how the city functions through Citizen Academy.

The academy, which is hosted every year in the spring and fall, is used as a way to inform citizens on how the different departments of city government work. The departments include Public Works, fire department, police department, parks and recreation and others.

Sessions last for two hours one day a week, for six to eight weeks. Individuals who sign up will tour Cape Girardeau's facilities and meet the individuals employed by the City of Cape Girardeau who "are involved in infrastructure, safety and quality of life services in Cape Girardeau," according to the city's website, cityofcapegirardeau.org.

Nicolette Brennan, the city's public information manager, said the program is a useful tool for aspiring city leaders to learn how the city functions.

"It's good to know how the city operates, because so much of what matters to people at that neighborhood level has to do with trash pickup, spring cleanups, safety and all the things that we go over when we meet with each of our departments," she said. "We hope to be both a recruitment and an inspiration tool to get people involved."