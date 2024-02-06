Pastor Billy Garner said The Church of the Rescued and Redeemed’s new congregation building located north of the intersection of Lexington Avenue and North Sprigg Street is being worked on sooner than anticipated because of availability of the Chilton Baptist Builders.
“It was a blessing,” Garner said.
Previous reporting by the Southeast Missourian found Garner planned to be at the building’s current progress toward the end of the summer.
According to Garner, the builders were scheduled to work on another project in the region, which was canceled, so the Cape Girardeau church’s work was scheduled to be sooner.
The builders are based in Alabama and they work with congregations on church construction projects throughout the Southern Baptist region.
About 100 builders finished the first part of the work Thursday. They were able to put up the wooden framework and prepared to do shingles and siding.
Garner said he is unsure when the whole project will be done, but expects it to be a sanctuary space for the new church.
“We feel very fortunate. We’re excited to be a new church in the neighborhood. We hope to do things to make our community proud and help them with some of their needs,” Garner said.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.