Pastor Billy Garner said The Church of the Rescued and Redeemed’s new congregation building located north of the intersection of Lexington Avenue and North Sprigg Street is being worked on sooner than anticipated because of availability of the Chilton Baptist Builders.

“It was a blessing,” Garner said.

Previous reporting by the Southeast Missourian found Garner planned to be at the building’s current progress toward the end of the summer.

According to Garner, the builders were scheduled to work on another project in the region, which was canceled, so the Cape Girardeau church’s work was scheduled to be sooner.