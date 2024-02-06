Cape Girardeau church to give away hams during Christmas week

Several weeks ago, just prior to Thanksgiving, Cape Girardeau's Bethel Assembly of God handed out turkeys at the church's cost — as an add-on to the congregation's ongoing commitment to weekly food distribution at Arena Park through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
On Tuesday, at Bethel's expense, the church will hand out 125 boneless hams on a first-come, first-served basis, albeit with an important string attached to the giveaway.
"An eligible family must be able to demonstrate that it has children at home between the ages of 3 and 18," Bethel pastor Phillip F. Roop said.
Supply-chain concerns, which inspired the turkey distribution in November, also figure into next week's giveaway, he said.
Bethel has been partnering with USDA for the last 14 months to give out a weekly government allotment of seven prepackaged suppers, seven prepackaged snacks and a gallon of milk.
Roop said families who are in line outside the 4-H Barn and who have the required family makeup will receive the boneless hams.
The distribution will start at 3:30 p.m. and will continue while the supply lasts, Roop said.
Bethel Assembly of God is located at 1855 Perryville Road in Cape Girardeau.
