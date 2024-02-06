The following story has been updated to provide additional information about the event.

Local, statewide and national speakers will converge on Cape Girardeau for the fifth annual Southeast Entrepreneurship and Economic Development Symposium (SEEDS) on Thursday, Nov. 30.

David Yaskewich

This year, the symposium will be a collaborative effort between the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce and its regular host, the Harrison College of Business & Computing at Southeast Missouri State University.

Rob Gilligan

“I think the partnership with the chamber will attract a lot more attendees from the local business community, and I look forward to having a larger audience from the local business community to interact with our students,” said David Yaskewich, chairman of the college’s Department of Accounting, Economics and Finance.

Rob Gilligan, president and CEO of the chamber, said hosting an event related to the economy was one of the chamber’s strategic planning goals for the year.

He said he reached out to Yaskewich to discuss supporting SEEDS, and Yaskewich suggested joining forces.

Yaskewich said he wanted students who attend to be able to network and learn how to make an impact beyond the classroom.

Both men said they were looking forward to the slate of speakers scheduled for SEEDS.

“I think the experience that our speakers bring — and their knowledge on these relevant topics such as health care, the current economy and entrepreneurship — I think students would get a lot from hearing their stories and their ideas on these issues,” Yaskewich said.